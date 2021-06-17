TL;DR Breakdown

· NRCC wants to accept crypto donations on the BitPay platform.

· The Republican Committee advocates cryptocurrencies to the IRS.

The Republican National Congress Committee is the supporting arm for the Republican Party of the United States. On this occasion, the NRCC has requested that crypto donations be activated, positioning it as the first central body to ask them. While this announcement represents a milestone for the NRCC, some political candidates have accepted these donations in the past.

After the announcement, the Federal Elections Commission has been concerned about cryptocurrencies and their fame. The decentralized market is being tied to the federal rules of the United States.

The NRCC, like other Committees, collects the information from each of these crypto donations, so the process is transparent. This way NRCC works with cryptocurrencies shows its leadership and support for the virtual market.

Committee chairman, supporter Tom Emmer, and other members have shown their loyalty to the crypto marketplace. The party has advocated with the IRS for crypto donations to be provided to charity groups.

Process for crypto donations

Although the groups that will benefit from the donations have not yet been stipulated, the committee included rules. When the money is received in cryptocurrencies, the asset will be automatically exchanged in dollars. This process will occur long before the money enters the account that the Republican Committee facilitates.

With this rule, the NRCC avoids regulation on crypto donations by individual policies, which is limited to $100 per year. By exchanging crypto for fiat currency, the committee can accept up to $10,000 in individual donations.

The Republican National Congress Committee announced that it would accept payments for the crypto platform BitPay. The reason this interface will be used is that it promises security and control over virtual currencies.

Fame about BitPay

As the NRCC will allow crypto donations on BitPay, the platform may be seen by other political movements. The platform gained fame last year for the cryptocurrency services it provides. 2021 may be the time when BitPay is at its peak.

In March, the crypto interface facilitated cryptocurrency payments for a luxury hotel chain. In April, the platform joined Newegg’s online services, known for selling computer hardware in the US. BitPay even partnered with the online jobs website WeWork.

BitPay CEO Sonny Singh highlights the platform and hopes to meet demand. With this new peak of popularity in the hands of the Republican Committee, BitPay may increase its users.

This crypto donation proposal from the committee is attractive and may cheer up other members of Congress. Cryptocurrencies are seen as the new dollar even in the face of disapproval from regulators like the IRS in the US.