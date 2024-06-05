Loading...

Crypto billionaire Novogratz tokenizes 316-year-old violin

2 mins read
Novogratz

1. Tokenizing physical assets boosts liquidity
2. Novogratz’s firm sets precedent
  • Michael Novogratz’s firm, Galaxy Digital, tokenizes an 18th-century violin as collateral.
  • The 316-year-old violin belongs to Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu, who bought it at an auction last year.
  • Tokenizing the instrument is expected to enhance liquidity and accessibility for investors.

Michael Novogratz’s firm, Galaxy Digital, has tokenized an over 300-year-old violin, creating a blockchain version of the musical instrument. The violin belongs to Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu and is valued at around $9 million.

Also read: Galaxy Digital highlights the influence of crypto on the US election

This will be used as collateral for a multi-million-dollar loan facility, in what has been referred to as probably one of the highest-profile tokenizations. Made in 1708, the 316-year-old violin used to belong to Russia’s Catherine the Great, according to their statement.

Tokenizing physical assets boosts liquidity

According to a Bloomberg report, Galaxy Digital lent millions of dollars to Yat Siu, who bought the violin last year at an auction. But the musical instrument is now under the care of Galaxy, who turned it into a non-fungible token to back the loan.

“By starting with high-end assets like this violin, we’re creating a process that transforms how a whole range of assets are managed, valued, and traded in a digital economy.”

Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz

Turning physical assets into digital assets enhances their value and can be “fractionalized” or subdivided into smaller units for affordable trading.

The trend is fast-growing, with “real-world assets” being packaged as tokens that trade on blockchain platforms. According to Bloomberg, estimates from late 2023 reveal that the total value of on-chain real-world assets has reached a record of $118 billion.

Novogratz’s firm sets precedent

Although Siu said tokenizing the violin was not necessary, he admitted the move would enhance liquidity. Siu, who also has a background in classical music revered the process adding the violin became the first such instrument “of such storied origin” to be tokenized.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Siu indicated he was open to fractionalizing the violin and allowing potential investors to purchase a claim. He revealed, however, that there are no such plans yet.

Also read: Galaxy Digital’s  CEO Novogratz predicts Federal Reserve rate cut, opportunities on Bitcoin and precious metals

As for Galaxy Digital, the initiative will broaden its clientele reach and set an example of how investors can access and purchase a claim on real-world assets on digital platforms.

“By tokenizing this Stradivarius violin, we are not just preserving the legacy of one of the world’s most precious musical instruments, but we are also setting a precedent for how the latent value of real-world assets can be accessed and utilized,” said Novogratz in a statement.

Galaxy Digital’s investment banking’s Digital Labs spearheaded the tokenization process while the technology used came from GK8.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Enacy Mapakame

 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

