Notcoin Pumps Over 40% in 24 Hours as New Gaming Token Raises $1.2M in Presale

Crypto traders are going wild after Notcoin (NOT) pumped 40% in the past 24 hours.

The coin continues to defy the odds, now ranking second on CoinMarketCap’s trending cryptos list.

And while NOT is grabbing all the attention, Mega Dice Token (DICE) is quietly making waves – with its presale raising over $1.2 million from early investors.

Notcoin’s Wild Ride as Price Approaches Key Resistance Level

At the time of writing, Notcoin is trading at $0.0072 – a level not seen in over ten days.

The coin has rebounded 58% from last Thursday’s low, pushing its market cap above $730 million.

Fueling the rally, spot trading volumes spiked 153% to hit $500 million over the past 24 hours.

Clearly, Notcoin has caught the attention of crypto traders looking for the next momentum play.

It’s also one of the top trending tokens on CoinGecko as investors attempt to get involved before NOT’s price potentially moves even higher.

However, while the recent gains are impressive, Notcoin still has a long way to go before reclaiming its all-time high.

The coin is also fast approaching resistance at $0.0075 – a level that proved difficult to break in the days after NOT’s open market debut.

With this resistance zone on the horizon, traders are waiting to see if NOT can break through and keep going or if it will reverse sharply.

From Tap-to-Earn to Binance Listing – Notcoin’s Impressive Journey

Notcoin started life as a free-to-play game hosted on the Telegram messaging app.

Its simple (yet addictive) concept involves tapping your screen to earn points called “Notcoins.”

At its peak, this Tap-to-Earn game amassed over six million daily active users vying for the high score.

While initially just for fun, Notcoin then began to evolve, allowing players to purchase “Boosts” using their earned NOT.

These boosts give advantages like increased earnings potential, faster energy recharges, and an auto-tapping feature.

Notcoin’s viral success eventually led the team to spin it off into a fully-fledged crypto token.

Earlier this month, NOT was listed on major CEXs like Binance, OKX, KuCoin, and Bybit.

While Binance later decided to delist the NOT/BTC pair, the coin remains actively traded across all of these exchanges.

Not only that, but Notcoin’s official Twitter account has exploded – now boasting over 1.7 million followers.

New Mega Dice Token Offers Daily Payouts, NFTs, & Referral Rewards

Benefiting from the enthusiasm around gaming cryptos like Notcoin is a brand-new project called Mega Dice Token.

Mega Dice Token is the native currency of the Mega Dice crypto casino, which is hosted on Solana and has over 50,000 players.

The DICE presale has been a huge success so far, raising over $1.2 million as investors seek to secure a slice of the 420 million token supply.

DICE’s presale is being conducted across multiple stages at different price levels, meaning those who invest the earliest get the best deal.

However, it’s not just the discounted presale rate that’s drawing in investors.

DICE holders can also earn daily payouts simply by staking their tokens.

These payouts are funded by the performance of Mega Dice’s online casino, meaning the more revenue it brings in, the bigger the rewards for DICE holders.

The project’s whitepaper also outlines additional holder benefits – like access to limited-edition NFTs and a generous referral program.

There’s even a $2.25 million airdrop campaign that’s currently underway.

This airdrop is split into different “Seasons,” with casino players able to snag additional DICE by hitting specific wagering thresholds.

These factors have combined to make Mega Dice Token a hot topic in the crypto gaming space.

No wonder big-name YouTube channels like 99Bitcoins have praised it recently.

All in all, as the GameFi sector heats up, DICE seems well-positioned to follow Notcoin’s lead and become a breakout star.

Visit Mega Dice Token Presale