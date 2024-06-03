Notcoin Price Continues to Soar & Hits $4bn Trading Volume, Could PlayDoge Be the Next Crypto Gaming Token to Explode?

Talk about explosive rises – the meme token Notcoin (NOT) has been on a tear lately.

NOT hit a monumental $4.2 billion in trading volume over the past 24 hours, demonstrating the continued appetite for joke coins.

But while Notcoin goes viral, another new contender, PlayDoge (PLAY), is quietly positioning itself as crypto’s next big gaming token.

A Deep Dive Into Notcoin’s Explosive Rise

Crypto investors have been buzzing about Notcoin in recent weeks.

This meme-themed token has been dominating the market, outpacing the gains made by its peers.

Just look at the numbers – Notcoin has rocketed by 368% over the past ten days alone and is now changing hands for $0.0212 per token.

NOT even a new all-time high of $0.0289 just yesterday before pulling back slightly.

Its trading volume has also been going bonkers, topping $4.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

That represents 193% of its $2.1 billion market cap.

Unsurprisingly, NOT is the top trending crypto on CoinMarketCap and also features on CoinGecko’s list.

When a new token pumps this hard, data aggregators like this tend to notice, leading to more attention and hype.

Whether Notcoin’s rise is sustainable remains to be seen, but for now, it’s a wild ride for NOT investors.

Simple Clicker Game Takes Market By Storm

So what exactly is Notcoin?

Put simply, it’s the native token of a “clicker” game that runs on the Telegram Open Network blockchain.

The concept is about as simple as it gets – players can earn NOT tokens by tapping repeatedly on a virtual gold coin within the app.

That’s pretty much the whole game in a nutshell.

But this simple dynamic has helped Notcoin go viral among meme coin investors and crypto gamers.

The hype really kicked into overdrive when the NOT token was officially airdropped to the community on May 16.

Interestingly, unlike regular token releases with vesting schedules, Notcoin’s team released the entire supply on day one.

The team have also kept the hype alive with new features like “earnings missions” that allow users to earn NOT passively.

Ultimately, while the core game is mindless, this has gone in Notcoin’s favor.

And with its explosive growth and top-tier CEX listings, Notcoin is proving that sometimes, simple is best.

Could Doge-Themed P2E Game PlayDoge Be Next to Explode?

With Notcoin’s impressive run, it’s only natural for crypto fans to wonder – what’s the next token that could blow up in this manner?

One project that checks a lot of the same boxes is PlayDoge.

Like Notcoin, PlayDoge has that addictive P2E dynamic where users can stack up tokens through simple in-game actions.

But rather than just mindlessly clicking, PlayDoge ups the ante with an engaging virtual pet simulation packed with arcade-style mini-games.

It’s a more immersive experience, and it leverages one of crypto’s most powerful memes – the Doge character.

That combination of gaming, earning, and meme vibes could be the key to helping PlayDoge go viral.

And there are already signs that this might be the case.

The presale for PlayDoge’s native token, PLAY, only kicked off last week yet has already raised over $1.4 million in funding as investors clamor to get in early.

Staking rewards are also baked in, meaning PLAY investors can instantly lock up their tokens and earn estimated annual yields of 219%.

These selling points have led to PlayDoge getting shoutouts from top crypto influencers who believe PLAY has long-term growth potential.

For example, popular YouTuber Crypto Gains urged his 133,000 subscribers to “get in early” on the PlayDoge presale.

So, while it may not have exploded yet like Notcoin, all the pieces are there for PlayDoge to potentially follow in its footsteps.

