Loading...

NORMIE Crashes 99.8% in Minutes After Devastating Attack

2 mins read
Normie Memecoin Crashes 99% in Minutes After Devastating Attack

Contents
1. NORMIE Suffers a Flash Loan Attack
2. Normie Team Negotiates With the Hacker
3. Expert Details How The Attack Happened
Share link:

In this post:

  • NORMIE meme token crashed 99.8% in minutes after a flash loan attack.
  • An unknown hacker exploited a loophole in the contract’s tax mechanism.
  • NORMIE’s market value dropped from $40 million to less than $200,000.

The crypto world witnessed another brutal hit as Normie (NORMIE), a popular meme token, crashed by a staggering 99.8% in minutes after a devastating flash loan attack. This attack on Normie, once again, highlights the risk associated with the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, especially with meme coins.

Also Read: Marathon Digital To Transform Kenya’s Renewable Energy

The hacker’s strategy was brutally effective. By exploiting the contract’s tax mechanism, they inflated the token supply, causing a massive drop in NORMIE’s price. Within a couple of hours, the token’s value was nearly wiped out.

NORMIE Suffers a Flash Loan Attack

On May 26, 2024, an unknown hacker, conducted a flash loan attack and exploited a loophole in NORMIE’s contract tax mechanism. This allowed the hacker to borrow a large amount of cryptocurrency without collateral, manipulate the token’s supply, and repay the loan in the same transaction.

Also Read: Experts Don’t Have Confidence in Ethereum Like They Do Bitcoin

The instant nature of blockchain transactions facilitated this attack, rapidly increasing NORMIE’s token supply. The manipulation plummeted the token’s price by more than 99%, reducing its market value from $40 million to less than $200,000.

Normie Team Negotiates With the Hacker

Just this morning, the Normie project team announced that the hacker had contacted them and agreed to return 90% of the stolen funds. The team plans to use these funds to relaunch the project and rectify the situation. In their official statement, they said:

Exploiter, we accept your offer to return 90% of the exploited $ETH. You may keep 10%, no reprisals.

The team also urged affected token holders to register for a snapshot to receive compensation. They tweeted, “If you were affected in the latest exploit you may now register for the snapshot. We will be taking on entries until the end of May. Everyone who was a holder and registers will be airdropped on the new contract.” Shortly after, the team’s X account was suspended.

NORMIE Crashes 99.8% in Minutes After Devastating Attack
Source: X.com

Expert Details How The Attack Happened

On-chain analyst, Golden Degen, provided insights into the NORMIE exploit. Degen said the attack started when the exploiter’s wallet was funded through the Secret Network. In a detailed post, he explained the exploit process: “Secret Network funded the exploiter’s wallet. The NORMIE contract had a premarket user map that bypasses checks within the swapAndLiquify function, allowing tokens to be minted and sold.”

NORMIE Crashes 99.8% in Minutes After Devastating Attack
Source: Golden Degen

The expert highlighted the flaw in the contract, stating, “The dumb contract only checks if your token balance is the same as the team wallet, and if it is, you can mint tokens. The exploiter bought/sold NORMIE tokens to have the same amount of tokens as the team wallet, and started minting tokens and selling them on the open market.”

The best thing they could do is relaunch the coin, hire an actual dev to build the contract and not some Fiverr dev, and relaunch NORMIE, and snipe most of the supply at launch and control it to stop snipers.

Golden Degen

Additionally, Degen mentioned the possibility of blacklisting the exploiter’s wallet as a last resort if relaunching is not feasible. He emphasized that proper contract design and rigorous security measures are important to prevent such exploits.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Jai Hamid

DisclaimerThe information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Uniswap to Conduct On-Chain Vote Despite SEC Scrutiny
#Industry News
2 mins read

Uniswap to Conduct On-Chain Vote Despite SEC Scrutiny

Marathon Digital Goes on a Mission To Transform Kenya’s Renewable Energy
#Industry News
2 mins read

Marathon Digital Goes on a Mission To Transform Kenya’s Renewable Energy

Montenegro To Determine Do Kwon’s Extradition – U.S. or South Korea?
#News
2 mins read

Montenegro To Determine Do Kwon’s Extradition – U.S. or South Korea?

What SEC's ETH ETF Verdict Means for Ether
#News
2 mins read

Industry Observers: What SEC’s ETH ETF Verdict Means for Ether

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan