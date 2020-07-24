United States prosecutors have claimed that the son of Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Japanese automobile manufacturer, Nissan, made crypto payments to a US national, who helped him escape from Japan to avoid facing financial charges. Now, the US has refused the release of the helpers on bail.

Ghosn’s son made crypto payment for his escape

The son of ex-Nissan chairman, Anthony Ghosn made the crypto payments, worth $500,000, to Peter Taylor. However, Michael Taylor, Peter’s father, also helped to flee Ghosn’s son out of the country, in a box and private jet. Reuters reported the news on Thursday, citing the prosecutors’ latest filing on Wednesday.

The prosecutors further mentioned in the filing that the crypto payments was an additional payment to Peter Taylor. The ex-Nissan chairman himself had reportedly wired about $862,500 in October to a company that was managed by Peter Taylor. This came two months before they helped Anthony Ghosn escape from Japan in December last year, the report notes.

They helped Anthony Ghosn flee to his childhood home located in Lebanon. This is after he was charged for committing a financial crime, and also underreporting what he received as compensation in Nissan’s financial statements. However, Anthony Ghosn refuses any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors refuse the Taylors release on bail

In May, the Taylors were jailed in the United States, as requested by the Japanese authorities, who also sought their extradition. The details of the fiat and crypto payments to the Taylors surfaced as the US prosecutors refused the latest action to secure their release on bail.

The prosecutors also argued that the Taylors pose a severe flight risk, saying that they “now have access to Ghosn’s vast resources with which to flee.” Meanwhile, the Taylors argued that they had no wrongdoing. They mentioned that Japan’s penal code doesn’t make it a criminal offense to help someone “bail jump,” except the person was already in custody.

On this note, the Taylors said the charges against them are fatally flawed. On Tuesday, the federal judge will hear arguments on their bid for bail.