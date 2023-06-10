AvatarDamilola Lawrence - June 10, 2023
Nigeria’s SEC declares Binance Nigeria’s operations illegal

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The SEC of Nigeria declares Binance Nigeria's operations illegal, as the platform is not registered or regulated by the SEC.
  • Nigerian investors are warned about the risks associated with dealing with unregistered and unregulated platforms.
  • The SEC emphasizes the need for regulatory oversight to protect investors and ensure market integrity in the crypto market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria has issued a statement asserting that Binance Nigeria, a subsidiary of the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is not registered or regulated by the SEC, making its operations in Nigeria illegal. The SEC has warned Nigerian investors to exercise caution when dealing with unregistered and unregulated platforms like Binance Nigeria.

Violation of Nigerian law and investor protection

The SEC emphasized that Binance Nigeria’s activities violate Nigerian law and urged investors to be wary of investing in crypto-assets and related financial products and services if the SEC does not register or regulate the platform. The commission highlighted the extreme risks of investing in crypto-assets, which could lead to a total investment loss.

The SEC’s circular targeting Binance Nigeria marks the beginning of regulatory actions against unregistered and unregulated crypto platforms in Nigeria. This action aligns with a global trend among regulators to address the cryptocurrency market’s challenges. The SEC aims to provide updates on further regulatory actions and collaborate with other regulatory bodies in Nigeria to establish comprehensive guidelines and regulations for the crypto market.

Importance of regulatory oversight and investor confidence

Regulatory oversight is crucial to protect investors and ensure market integrity in the rapidly evolving and unpredictable crypto market. By cracking down on unregistered platforms, the SEC aims to instill confidence in the market and safeguard unsuspecting investors from falling victim to fraudulent schemes. As Nigeria continues to develop its regulatory framework for the crypto market, investors are advised to stay informed about updates from the SEC and other regulatory bodies, seek out reliable and regulated platforms, and navigate the market with caution.

The SEC’s warning comes after Nigeria introduced a 10% tax on digital assets in its new Finance Act for 2023. The SEC’s efforts align with the country’s aim to establish comprehensive regulations for the crypto market and provide Nigerian investors with transparent and regulated investment opportunities.

