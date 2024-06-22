Nigerian authorities claim Binance executive is enjoying quality medical care

Nigerian authorities have refuted claims that Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan is detained under poor prison conditions. The Minister for Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, released a public statement on X dismissing the allegations as false and baseless.

The statement comes in response to recent reports that Gambaryan’s health conditions have deteriorated due to poor prison conditions. Two US lawmakers who visited him, French Hill and Chrissy Houlan, claim that he has lost significant weight and is suffering from malaria and pneumonia.

Nigeria emphasizes that Gambaryan’s detention is lawful

According to the Minister, Gambaryan is in lawful detention based on a court order. Thus, only a court can decide to release him or alter the conditions of his detention. However, Idris noted that the Binance executive has access to consular services from his home country and has enjoyed quality medical care since he was detained.

Additionally, he stated that Gambaryan is facing trial in Nigeria, a country where authorities respect the rule of law. Therefore, they will ensure his fundamental human rights, including the right to good care and quality healthcare, are not violated. He said:

“This adherence to legal and diplomatic standards underscores Nigeria’s dedication to upholding justice and maintaining the integrity of its judicial processes. The executive is being treated with the utmost fairness, and his legal and human rights are being protected throughout the judicial proceedings.”

The Minister also reiterated that Nigeria will not back down in its efforts to prosecute Binance, noting that several countries are doing the same. Binance is facing charges of tax evasion and money laundering in Nigeria, and cross-examination has already started in the money laundering case, where Gambaryan is a co-defendant. The case was recently adjourned to July 1.

Gambaryan’s wife echoes calls for his release

Yuki, Gambaryan’s wife, has urged the Nigerian authorities to dismiss the charges against her husband. She emphasized that Gambaryan’s continued detention hinges solely on Nigeria’s Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) money laundering charges.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently dropped tax evasion charges against Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped custody in March. Yuki argues that this precedent should prompt the EFCC to do the same and called on the US government to intervene. Her statement reads:

“Tigran’s and my own tax dollars get sent to Nigeria in aid every year. Nigeria is supposed to be an ally. I refuse to believe that our State Department cannot do more to have an innocent American citizen released.”

Meanwhile, numerous voices have called on the US government to secure Gambaryan’s release. In recent weeks, US House Committee on Foreign Affairs members wrote on the issue to President Joe Biden and the State Department. Additionally, a group of 108 former US agents and prosecutors also wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, advocating for the release of Gambaryan, a retired agent himself.