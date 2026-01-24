Gemini’s NFT platform Nifty Gateway enters immediate shutdown process

Nifty Gateway has announced that its platform will be ceasing trading operations from today and shut down finally in February this year. It advised account holders to move their assets to external wallets or personal accounts before the deadline.

With the announcement, Nifty Gateway becomes the latest upstart from the NFT era to become defunct after the digital art momentum crashed and burned, as initial excitement and FOMO fizzled out after compounding user losses.

Nifty Gateway shuts down

Nifty Gateway has announced that it is shutting down. The platform said in a post on X that it will fully close its doors on February 23, 2026.

Nifty Gateway was launched in 2020 with a goal to change how people collect and experience digital art. Over the years, it hosted many famous art “drops” and worked with world-renowned creators.

Starting today, trading features on the platform are turned off. It is strictly in “withdrawal-only mode.” Users can no longer list NFTs for sale or place bids on new art.

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins, purchased Nifty Gateway in 2019. Gemini leaders stated that they are proud of the team’s work but want to focus on new projects. Specifically, they want to build a “one-stop super app” for all crypto needs.

Nifty Gateway account holders need to act before the February deadline. The company is sending emails to everyone who has a balance of U.S. Dollars (USD), Ethereum (ETH), or an NFT in their account. These emails contain step-by-step instructions on how users can move their property. NFTs can be moved to an external wallet or to the Gemini ecosystem.

Users will have to pay gas fees to move their items, and Nifty Gateway has confirmed they will not cover these costs. Users who bought items with a credit card for the first time might have to wait 72 hours before they can withdraw them.

How’s Gemini moving forward without Nifty Gateway?

Before Gemini ultimately cut Nifty Gateway, it launched Gemini Wallet in August 2025 as a tool designed to hold NFTs alongside other cryptocurrencies. Gemini plans to move its NFT community into this new system in order to make crypto easier to use in one single app.

Despite the Nifty Gateway’s closing, recent data shows that the NFT market grew by about $700 million in the first few weeks of January. Weekly sales have jumped to around $85 million, a big increase compared to the end of 2025.

Notably, users are moving away from simple “profile picture” NFTs and toward “utility” NFTs that give you special access to games, events, or real-world products. Even OG NFt projects such as Pudgy Penguins launched its fungible token PENGU to bridge the gap between “hardcore” NFT collectors and the average crypto retailer.

Even OpenSea, a leading venue at the peak of NFT trading, announced in October 2025 that it will pivot to become a crypto asset aggregator. That strategic detour came after previous attempts to revive activity.

Devin Finzer announced that OpenSea’s native token, with ticker SEA, will launch during the first quarter of 2026. The founder added that 50% of the token supply will be given to OG users while sharing minimal tokenomics details.

