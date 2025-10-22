NHL deal with Kalshi and Polymarket turns up heat on sports‑betting giants

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Tuesday announced new multiyear U.S. agreements with Kalshi and Polymarket, officially naming both as its first prediction market partners, according to the press announcement.

Under the deal, Kalshi and Polymarket gain access to official NHL proprietary data that will be used to create markets and fan-facing contracts around the sport. Brokers and merchants on both platforms can display NHL logos to identify verified products linked to the league. The partnership also includes brand exposure across Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards and blue line virtual signage on national broadcasts, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Winter Classic, and Stadium Series.

DraftKings on Tuesday acquired Railbird Technologies, which owns a CFTC-licensed exchange for trading event contracts. The Boston-based betting company will also launch DraftKings Predictions, a new mobile app that lets users trade outcomes on sports, entertainment, and finance events. The app, expected in the coming months, will connect to multiple exchanges and expand categories over time.

DraftKings stock surged by 6% to $35.52 in pre-market trading after it said that entering prediction markets is part of its ongoing effort to expand beyond traditional betting, which faces heavier regulation and taxes in many of U.S. states.

Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings, said earlier this year that he had been hesitant to move into prediction markets due to controversy over their regulatory structure. Critics, including state governments and tribal gaming groups, argue these platforms sidestep state betting laws.

But with federal regulations through the CFTC, companies like Railbird operate within a separate legal framework. So, “We are excited about the additional opportunity that prediction markets could represent for our business,” Robins said.

Kalshi and Polymarket bring crypto prediction markets into hockey

Keith Wachtel, president of NHL Business, said the partnerships with Kalshi and Polymarket represent a new level of fan participation during the season. “As prediction markets continue to evolve at a rapid pace, partnering with the two market leaders provides a tremendous opportunity for the broadest fan engagement,” Wachtel said.

Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket, said the collaboration gives fans a more interactive experience with the game. “We’re excited to bring that energy to Polymarket, where fans can engage with the NHL and its teams in a new way,” Coplan said. “Together, we’re making the game more interactive and connected, and we appreciate the support of the NHL in recognizing the future of fan experiences.”

Both Kalshi and Polymarket have been operating in the broader crypto prediction space, allowing users to trade event-based contracts. Kalshi, which surged in visibility during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, recently launched a same-game parlay product — similar to what traditional sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel offer, but on regulated exchanges instead of gambling platforms.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.