Bitcoin miner NFN8 enters bankruptcy process as fire compounds money problems

Bitcoin mining operator NFN8 Group Inc. and its subsidiaries have gone down the dreaded path of formally filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company seeks court protection from creditors after running into financial challenges due to a fire outbreak at its Texas facility.

NFN8 made the Chapter 11 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas. This move comes as a shock to many who have witnessed the company’s rapid growth in recent years.

Fire, leases, and increased pressure on mining margins

NFN8’s bankruptcy filing can be traced to multiple events over the past year. Beginning with the fire outbreak at its leased facility in Crystal City, Texas, which cut mining capacity by a little over 50%.

The fire incident happened at, perhaps, the worst of times for NFN8; a period where global mining profitability was dwindling due to compressed hashprice – a measure of mining revenue per unit of computational power – following the April 2024 Bitcoin halving.

NFN8’s operational model (a sale-leaseback equipment financing program involving more than 250 counterparties) became unsustainable after a major dip in revenue. Also, the company’s ongoing legal & tax issues have added more strain on its finances.

To keep its head above water, NFN8 secured $2.75 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Twelve Bridge Capital LLC to keep essential operations running during the court-supervised sale of assets.

At its peak, NFN8 operated over 5,000 Bitcoin mining machines in Texas and Iowa as the industry expanded in the late 2010s and early 2020s. The company had to fight through periods of uncertainty when Core Scientific, a key hosting partner, went bankrupt in 2022.

However, the combo of catastrophic events and lower hashprice finally brought NFN8 to its knees.

What’s next for NFN8?

NFN8’s filing will look to preserve whatever value is left in the company while ensuring an orderly process of liquidation, which aims to preserve value and avoid disorderly liquidation.

The process involves marketing the company’s assets to prospective bidders, with the hope of getting the best return for stakeholders.

What does this mean for Bitcoin mining profitability?

Looking across the industry, NFN8’s situation simply reflects the growing trend of lower rewards for miners, causing miners to depend more on Bitcoin’s market price and transaction fees to cover operational costs.

All of this can be traced back to the April 2024 block subsidy halving, which cut rewards from 6.25 BTC per block to 3.125 BTC. Also, hashprice has fallen to a historically low figure of $33 per petahash per day over the last couple of months, adding even more pressure on miners

However, it can be argued that bankruptcies such as NFN8’s actually bode well for the larger mining ecosystem. Because it helps move assets from so-called “weaker” operators into the hands of more efficient operators.

While there has been an 11% difficulty drop in mining recently, it still costs around $87,000 to mine one Bitcoin, and transaction fees as a share of miner revenue fell from 7% to 1% after 2024, making the broader picture look rather bleak.