TL;DR Breakdown

Nexon, a South Korean company responsible for creating and distributing video games internationally, announces that it will include a new extension supporting cryptocurrency. The video game developer company will allow its fans to buy unique products based on their games. This extension will support Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ether purchases, besides another pair of tokens little used in the virtual market.

The cryptocurrency market is increasingly involved in video games by linking NFT auctions and sales of products with utility tokens. With the Nexon announcement, several franchises such as Mabinogi, MapleStory, V4, Vindictus, and KartRider can offer their products attached to the digital game’s world.

Video game company partners with BitPay

Recently the video game company Nexon has agreed to join the crypto adoptions wave supported by BitPay, a cryptocurrency platform. With this partnership, fans of the South Korean firm will buy high-value products using cryptos or US dollars as a payment method. According to sources close to the video game company, tokens such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, BTC Cash, LTC, BUSD, USDT, WBTC, DAI, etc., will be accepted.

Simultaneously, the digital games company has announced that its crypto payments will proceed immediately. These actions are motivated by using cryptocurrencies in South Korea and the decentralized market’s support in recent months.

Kenny Chang, who holds the position as manager at the video game company, said the firm had read requests from enthusiasts, especially with cryptos as a payment source. Following the announcement, Chang proudly says that Nexon has innovated its payment method to an area that has now gained priority.

Nexon manager explains cryptos as payment

The video game company that has been over 15 years since its founding seems to renew its payment scheme, moving away from traditional methods. Several Nexon development hobbyists had requested that the company open its payments towards crypto, but they did not respond to their request.

It wasn’t until months prior that the digital gaming firm began negotiations with BitPay, cataloged as one of the most versatile crypto platforms. According to the BitPay manager, this partnership will help amateur players have a better payment experience. In the same way, the crypto company will give the best of itself in these decentralized payments.

Perhaps with this new purchases wave and operations with cryptocurrencies, the tokens involved can benefit in price. Cryptos go through a losing streak that ranges from 1 to 15 percent, depending on the displayed token. For example. Bitcoin is trading at $47,000 today, with a drop of 8.51 percent in the last week.