Good news from NexGami expected soon as it hints $NEXG launch

NexGami is a Web3-based gaming platform on Polygon that promotes fairness and competitiveness. It aims to the gap between traditional gaming and Web3-based gaming. In a recent move, it has hinted at the good news of the IDO listing which was postponed due to the volatility of the market.

NexGami $NEXG token IDO and listing

NexGami was first launched in 2022 and since then it has made a significant process. Previously it had announced the launch of the IDO process for its token $NEXG but it couldn’t be realized in time due to market volatility.

The mentioned Web3-based gaming ecosystem had successfully completed the funding round and then awaited the token IDO launch. As the market continued volatile, they had to delay the token launch. There were different rumors about the delay.

In the Tweet shared on the official account on May 2, 2024, it announced the return of funds to the investors. It has raised a total of $1.30 million since the launch of fundraising. The tweet mentioned that NexGami is in talks with Enjinstarter regarding the return of funds that were raised during the GAP round of Enjinstarter IDO.

🚨 Important Update 🚨



Due to current market volatility, we've decided to postpone our $NEXG token IDO and listing originally set for May 7 – 10. This decision wasn't easy, but ensuring NexGami's stability is our priority.



📝 Additionally, we are in discussions with… — NexGami (@nexgami) May 2, 2024

The primary aim of the postponement of the token IDO and listing was stability. The developers didn’t want to destabilize the ecosystem due to possible problems in the token launch. Due to this reason, they postponed it and asked the followers to stay tuned for further updates.

The original listing was due to take place between 7-10 May. The timeline for the new listing is yet to be disclosed due to the unpredictable market situation.

Postponement due to volatile market

The volatility of the market is one of the reasons that many tokens have faced significant problems during the launch period. The team at NexGami was aware of those problems and didn’t want their new token to be affected due to the unpredictable market conditions.

This news created unexpected uncertainty but later NexGami clarified that followers need to double check with their official discord for any news. There were different rumors which added to the uncertainty.

Furthermore, the tweet added that the decision to postpone the token launch wasn’t easy but they had to take the decision in the best community interests.

Fresh vibes and resumption of the process

A recent Tweet shared on NexGami’s official X account shared on May 6, 2024, has rekindled the hopes of followers. Though the tweet doesn’t explicitly mention the relaunch of token IDO it has hinted at the event happening anytime soon.

A new week is calling for fresh vibes. What is the NexGami team doing?



🚀 Despite postponing our IDO due to the volatile crypto market, we want to assure our community that NexGami remains a strong and promising project. This decision was made with the long-term future of… — NexGami (@nexgami) May 5, 2024

The tweet said in cryptic words ‘A new week is calling for fresh vibes.’ This indicates the possible launch of the token IDO which had been postponed due to market uncertainty. Also, the tweet added that they want to assure the community that NexGami was a strong and resilient project that remains promising despite hard times.

It clarified further that the postponement wasn’t made due to any reasons other than the uncertain situation of the market. Furthermore, it added that the only thing in mind of the team behind the postponement was the long-term stability of the ecosystem in the ever-changing crypto landscape.

Also, they added that they are gearing up to kickstart the process of token IDO again. They hinted at resuming the process very soon which will add to the trust in the community.

Conclusion

NexGami has announced that it will soon resume the process of the $NEXG token IDO launch. It had been postponed due to the market uncertainty. Though the delay had led to rumors, the recent tweet has cleared the air.