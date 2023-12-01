New XRP perpetual markets launched on Ethereum dYdX

TLDR dYdX has introduced XRP perpetual contracts, expanding its cryptocurrency trading options.

Alongside XRP, dYdX also added perpetual contracts for Uniswap, Tron, Optimism, and Cardano.

These new perpetual contracts are all paired against the U.S. dollar, offering diverse trading choices.

In a notable development for cryptocurrency traders, the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange dYdX has expanded its offerings to include perpetual contracts for XRP, the third-largest altcoin by market capitalization. This move places XRP among five new markets added to the dYdX Chain, enhancing the platform’s diversity in trading options.

dYdX boosts offerings with XRP perpetual

The addition of XRP perpetual contracts is part of a larger inclusion of new markets on the dYdX platform. Along with XRP, perpetual contracts for other prominent cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap (UNI), Tron (TRX), Optimism (OP), and Cardano (ADA) are now accessible. These new offerings are paired against the U.S. dollar, providing traders varied investment opportunities.

Traders interested in the XRP perpetual market can access it through the “dydx.trade” portal. This platform facilitates trading with up to 10x leverage on XRP, requiring a minimum order size of 10 XRP. Including these markets elevates the number of cryptocurrencies available for perpetual contracts on dYdX to 13.

The dYdX platform is renowned for its competitive fees, substantial liquidity, and the potential for significant buying power, up to 20 times. This expansion is a strategic move to attract a broader range of market participants and enhance the trading experience on the platform.

Operational independence and regulatory compliance

The dYdX team made it clear in their announcement that the “dYdX Chain” operations are not under their direct control. The website “dydx.trade” is managed by the dYdX Ops subDAO (DOS), functioning independently of dYdX or dYdX Trading Inc. This distinction is crucial for regulatory compliance and operational clarity.

It’s important to note that dYdX products are not accessible to the United States and Canada residents, among other restricted regions. This limitation is in line with regulatory requirements in these countries.

In terms of trading volume, the platform has shown significant activity. In the last 24 hours, dYdX recorded $47 million in trading volume, processed 34,056 orders, and saw $3 million in Open Interest. This reflects the platform’s robustness and the high level of trader engagement.

Additionally, traders on dYdX maintain custody of their crypto assets, adding a layer of security and control. They also have the opportunity to earn the platform’s native token, DYDX, after each trade, which can be an added incentive for active traders.

The introduction of XRP perpetual contracts on dYdX marks a significant step in the evolution of cryptocurrency trading. It not only diversifies the trading options available to investors but also reinforces the position of decentralized exchanges in the competitive crypto market.

As the platform continues to expand and adapt, it remains a significant player in cryptocurrency trading, offering innovative solutions and opportunities for traders worldwide. Including XRP and other major cryptocurrencies in its offerings solidifies dYdX’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and dynamic trading environment.

The crypto community, particularly supporters of XRP, view this development as a positive step towards broader acceptance and integration of XRP perpetual in mainstream trading platforms. As the market continues to evolve, platforms like dYdX play a crucial role in shaping the landscape of digital asset trading.