Capital spending spree on autonomy spurs new valuation model for Tesla stock

Tesla is done being a car company. Elon Musk is ripping out vehicle lines, shutting down models, and sinking billions into robots, chips, and software.

So if you’re still tracking car deliveries, you’re wasting your time. Tesla is chasing $25 billion from humanoids.

As Cryptopolitan reported last week, in Tesla’s Q4 earnings report, there was a 16% drop in car deliveries. Then we hopped on the call event and heard Elon say “I’m fine with that.”

Elon scrapped the Model S and X. Straight up killing them off so their factories can be used to build humanoid robots. Elon even changed Tesla’s mission statement to “amazing abundance.”

That’s what he opened the call with. He didn’t talk about earnings. He talked about building a future full of robots and high-performance chips. And he’s backing it up with real money.

His plan is to build chips in-house using a new platform called TerraFab. It’ll cost several hundreds of billions. But Tesla fans think it’s the best long-term bet he’s made in years.

Robotaxi production is also getting ramped up right now. Not next year. Not “eventually.” Now. Elon called this the robotaxi ramp year, and he didn’t follow it with any updates about normal cars. There’s no focus on ownership anymore; just autonomy, production, and software.

Robot numbers and chip goals now drive Tesla’s future

William Blair’s Jed Dorsheimer ran the math on what Elon is trying to pull off. If Tesla makes 500,000 Optimus bots per year and sells each one for $50,000, that’s $25 billion a year.

That’s not some far-off fantasy either. Elon says Optimus V3 is dropping this year, and production starts in 2027. That’s real product, real numbers, and real capital going into it.

On the chip side, TerraFab is a giant project that Tesla is handling on its own. That means the company won’t depend on outside chip suppliers.

Elon wants full control, from hardware to software. And it’s not for fun. It’s to run AI, robotics, and the autonomy systems for everything Tesla plans to roll out over the next few years.

Elon also said Tesla might keep making semitrucks. Maybe a few Roadsters. But the big delivery-focused EV plans? He didn’t mention any. That story’s done.

The market already priced this in. Tesla stock is trading at a forward P/E of 196. General Motors and Ford? They’re sitting in the single digits. That tells you everything. Wall Street doesn’t think Tesla is like the others. Because it isn’t.

