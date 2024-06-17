New TON Meme Coin Resistance Dog Pumping, Analysts Forecast Bigger Gains To Come

The Toncoin ecosystem is flourishing and its largest meme coin, Resistance Dog, has surged 32% today.

But there’s no sign of slowing down, with industry analysts speculating further gains are on the horizon.

REDO Price Soars Amid Toncoin Ecosystem Renaissance

Toncoin-based cryptocurrencies have enjoyed huge growth recently, and now Resistance Dog is taking flight.

Currently, REDO is trading at $1.3, up 32% today, 71% this week, and 131% this month.

It holds a $129 billion market cap, making it Toncoin’s largest meme coin.

However, it’s just one of the ecosystem’s high flyers, with Notcoin famously pumping to a $2 billion market cap within one month of launching.

Yet, the ecosystem boom is no surprise to those who’ve paid attention, with TON holding a whopping $19 billion market cap and $608 million TVL.

Toncoin’s TVL chart displays an almost-vertical ascent, jumping over 30x in the last four months.

With the ecosystem’s liquidity rising exponentially, projects like Resistance Dog have massive growth potential.

Therefore, sentiment on social media is considerably optimistic, with several analysts providing exciting analyses for REDO.

For instance, Phsyoscalls hailed Resistance Dog’s recent strength and speculated it could reach a $1 billion market cap.

Another ATH for $REDO



It'll soon be a 2000X since my first call



Programmed for a billion? 👀 pic.twitter.com/EEEV4wBRa6 — Psycho (@PsychosCalls) June 17, 2024

Crypto Pericles agrees with this prediction, suggesting that “REDO will be the first billion-dollar meme coin on the Toncoin network.”

$REDO breaking out and smashing $100 Million Market Cap like a massive champ it is!



I told you it would happen and do not fool yourselves…@redotoken will be the first Billion Dollar #memecoin on $TON very soon!



Congrats to the #REDO community for being loyal, patient and… pic.twitter.com/6UMNKdJ1iX — Crypto Pericles (@Crypto_Pericles) June 16, 2024

However, CryptoSniped goes even further, predicting that the project could reach a $5 or $10 billion market cap. This would provide up to 77x gains from its current price.

$REDO now at 120 million mcap after dropping down from 150 million mcap.$REDO has the capacity to go to 5-10 billion mcap. It really does when you put the maths together for $TON.



They’ve not even warmed up. We aren’t even in the bull run. Today there’s 97k volume.



Bro even… pic.twitter.com/cvbba9UOM4 — CryptoSniped 🤝🏾💰📈💸🚀 (@CryptoSniped) June 17, 2024

Given the meteoric performances of meme coins this year, the excitement behind Resistance Dog is to be expected.

Being the frontrunner on a vibrant blockchain provides a massively bullish outlook. But at the same time, excitement is building for meme coins across the board.

For instance, the newly launched Solana-based meme coin, Sealana, is also generating tremendous interest.

It is currently undergoing a presale and has raised over $4 million so far.

Analyst Says Sealana Can 100X – Next Meme Coin to Boom?

Throughout 2024, Solana has proved itself as the go-to blockchain for meme coins. Countless projects have surfaced and provided massive returns, and the newly launched Sealana is the latest to cause a stir.

The project’s mascot is an overweight seal with a non-stop hunger for junk food and edgy memes.

Inspired by the South Park “World of Warcraft guy,” Sealana’s social media game is provocative, and in line with the degen antics of other Solana meme coins.

As such, Sealana has proved highly popular among meme coin enthusiasts, garnering 11K followers on X and 10K members in its Telegram.

It’s not the first time a Solana meme coin presale struck a chord. Pioneers like Book of Meme and Slerf established a blueprint, soaring to astronomical valuations and netting early investors massive returns.

But now that those projects are well-established, traders are seeking the next high-upside opportunity, and many think it could be Sealana.

In an analysis on YouTube, CryptoBoy told his 40K subscribers that Sealana is a 100X presale gem.

However, with just eight days until the Sealana presale ends, those seeking its current fixed price must act fast.

Visit Sealana Presale