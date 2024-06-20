New Meme Coin to Watch: Pepe Unchained Raises $200K in Opening Days of Presale

The meme coin market has just got wilder with the arrival of Pepe Unchained (PEPU).

This new project is making waves, raising over $200,000 in the first four days of its presale going live.

And with the developers looking to build their own layer-2 blockchain, will Pepe Unchained shake up the meme coin game for good?

Pepe Unchained – The Meme Coin Starting Its Own Blockchain

Pepe Unchained isn’t just another meme coin – it’s a bold experiment using blockchain tech.

The PEPU token will run on its own layer-2 blockchain, a solution designed to ease the burden on Ethereum’s main network.

Think of it like an express lane for transactions, promising speeds much faster than the mainnet could offer.

So, unlike most meme coins content to use other chains, Pepe Unchained is charting its own course.

However, the project will also permit bridging between Ethereum and its own “Pepe Chain.”

But here’s where it gets interesting: the developers have designed the chain to be 100 times faster than Ethereum.

It’s a lofty goal, and if achieved, it could revolutionize how we think about meme coins.

No longer just digital jokes, but useful financial tools.

No wonder Pepe Unchained’s Telegram channel has reached almost 2,000 members in under a week.

The project’s official Twitter page has also attracted hundreds of followers.

PEPU Presale Raises $200K & Offers Enormous Staking Rewards

Despite its ambitious plans, the question remains: Can Pepe Unchained deliver on its promises?

It’s too early to answer that question, yet Pepe Unchained’s early presale success provides a glimpse of the investor enthusiasm.

In just four days, the project has raked in over $200,000.

Not bad for a frog-themed project yet to go viral on crypto Twitter.

The presale works like this: Investors can purchase PEPU tokens using ETH, BNB, USDT, or even their credit/debit card.

It’s crypto made easy, even for the masses.

However, the real selling point is PEPU’s staking protocol.

Presale investors can instantly stake their PEPU tokens and earn eye-popping yields of 21,000% annually.

Of course, these yields will decrease as investors pledge more tokens.

Yet the fact that they are still so high has drawn massive attention to the Pepe Unchained project.

Looking at the tokenomics, Pepe Unchained is taking a page from successful meme coin projects and adding its own twist.

The total supply of PEPU is capped at 420 billion tokens – a clear nod to meme culture.

And the team has allocated sizable portions to marketing, liquidity, chain inventory, and project finance.

How Pepe Unchained Aims to Transform the Meme Coin Market

Investors’ obsession with all things PEPE isn’t going away anytime soon.

Countless PEPE-themed tokens have been launched since the OG coin exploded in May 2023.

This price explosion minted many crypto millionaires.

Yet none of the clones could replicate the magic of the original PEPE.

That’s where Pepe Unchained aims to be different.

Instead of just slapping PEPE’s face on another token, Pepe Unchained is building something with staying power.

Its own blockchain isn’t just a gimmick – it’s a foundation for actual utility.

The possibilities are endless.

Imagine trading meme-style NFTs or participating in DeFi protocols themed around iconic meme characters.

That could bring in a new wave of investors to the crypto market.

But Pepe Unchained’s true genius is what it could mean for meme tokens themselves.

If successful, the project’s layer-2 network could become a home for joke tokens.

Of course, skeptics will say it’s just another meme coin with big promises.

Yet Pepe Unchained has a clear whitepaper, a strong roadmap, and a clean audit from the blockchain specialists at SolidProof.

So, if it can strike the right balance of humor and utility, PEPU might become a force to be reckoned with in the weeks and months ahead.

Visit Pepe Unchained Presale