New Genesys Report Finds Strong Interest in AI Across Generations

The most recent study of Genesys presents multiple outcomes that place AI among different generations as just one more example after recognizing that consumers are readily willing to deal with AI in customer service. The report, Humans and AI in Unison: Being as an Investigator, presents Driving the New Era of Customer Experience, which determines AI-inclined attitudes within customer interactions and delivers similar results across almost all age groups.

Growing acceptance of AI in customer service

Talking about AI, regardless of the way some people perceive it, the majority of the respondents expressed a desire to communicate by means of AI-powered chatbots provided, of course, the technology promptly resolves the issues. The report also depicts that virtual agents will be a classic variant of customer service, as 50 percent of those questioned have faith that virtual agents will be widely accepted by 2030.

The emerging generation with such an attitude appears to be even more open-minded, as Gen Z responds with an alarming 73% agreement. Moreover, in the world of AI, there is little interest, but there should be a strong enough foundation to lean on because it involves both – the question of capabilities and its impact. Nevertheless, two-thirds of respondents (90%) knew the term, and 76% acknowledged that they did not know about generative AI and what subtasks it could do. Even Gen Z, who is often seen as likely users of new technologies just like millennials, admits that understanding of these new terms is very limited. Because 58% of Gen Z and 66% of millennials say they don’t have the background knowledge.

Concerns and misconceptions about AI

AI generates both acceptance and rejection as people think of the negative rippling effects this technology is going to have in society. Half of the respondents confirm why we should look at cautions regarding AI as valid, and on the other hand, crucially, due to the excessive use of AI by humans, more than 50% worry because they think AI is making people lazy and less intelligent. Moreover, 58% of the surveyed people themselves admitted that they knew someone afraid of AI. Unless these concerns are dealt with, users realize AI brings some replacement to customer service with all its conveniences. The majority of respondents (82%) indicated that they appreciate the speed of problem resolution and shorter call times, all of which are considered significant benefits of AI implementation. The ranking is completed, not unlike, based on this aspect, with 81% valuing the 24/7 availability of customer service bots.

Striking a balance: transparency and support

Admission to consumer tastes will be a most important and indispensable feature for companies that strive to enhance user experiences through AI. Even though 70% of consumers are OK with AI dealing with human agents, they still believe that they would rather talk to a human being than stay dependent on the automatic chat system. Other preferences include transparency: As the case may be, about 80% of respondents respond that providing notifications by law is not an opt-out if any interaction was performed through AI. For the same reason, customers appear willing to have bots that allow their callbacks to be arranged to human agents during business hours as well – 80% of them seem OK about that limited but available anytime service.

The subjects showed no readiness to deal with emotional tones from AIs. On the contrary, the research showed that 60% of the participants got exasperated when they were interacting with a breathing robot that tried to show empathy with a sentence like, I feel sorry or “I know you are getting frustrated. The study identified a gap that organizations can fill with the use of AI to reduce consumer complaints and improve the organization’s administrative efficiency. Businesses should strive to develop a coherent modality of human and AI-oriented communication to satisfy customers while balancing the full potential of their workforce.

AI-backed customer service will be accessible, straightforward, simple, and fruitful. It will empower organizations to build reliability and enhance the customer experience. By pinpointing customers’ opinions on AI technology, enterprises could handle difficult situations and offer a superior service experience.