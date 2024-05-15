New Cryptocurrency to Watch: VR Token 5thScape Closes in on $6m in ICO

New crypto platform 5thScape is closing in on a $6 million raise in its ongoing presale to build the future of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tech. It’s one of the hottest metaverse-focused projects in the crypto space right now and it increasingly looks like the $5SCAPE token could soar higher when it hits exchanges at the end of the presale.

VR Software and Hardware to Dominate the Digital Future

5thScape is taking a two-pronged approach to revolutionizing AR and VR. First, the project team is building a suite of AR games that will elevate the headset-based gaming experience to a whole new level.

‘Cage Conquest.’ 5thScape’s first planned release, will put players in the ring with MMA fighters, offering dynamic combat and personalized training journeys. Future games include ‘Thrust Hunter,’ an auto racing game that puts players behind the driver’s seat, and ‘Immersive Kickoff,’ a soccer game that lets players join their favorite teams on the field.

In addition to building AR games, 5thScape is designing cutting-edge new tech for immersive experiences. That includes a new VR headset to support high-resolution graphics and precise motion tracking and a gaming chair to provide more immersive, full-body gaming experiences.

In the long-run, 5thScape’s potential extends far beyond gaming. Its headsets could potentially be used for everything from education to next-gen healthcare to social networking in the metaverse. The AR and VR industry is still in its infancy, and 5thScape is angling to be one of the dominant players in the new virtual future.

$5SCAPE Presale Offers 205% Gain, Staking, and More

The 5thScape presale has gotten off to a hot start in large part thanks to the project’s ambitious development plans and huge growth potential in the nascent metaverse sector. In addition, investors have been encouraged to join 5thScape with generous presale perks that few crypto ICOs can rival.

Investors in the 5thScape presale can buy the $5SCAPE token today at a price of $0.00327. That’s a 205% discount from the planned list price of $0.01, meaning presale investors stand to reap huge unrealized gains when $5SCAPE hits exchanges. The $5SCAPE token can also be staked to earn rewards, giving token holders an easy way to increase their investment in this fast-growing project.

Additional benefits for presale investors include lifetime access to 5thScape’s initial slate of games, including Cage Conquest, Thrust Hunter, and Immersive Kickoff. Investors can also benefit from exclusive early access to new games, giving them a chance to rack up leaderboard points and increase their chances of winning in-game prizes.

Presale Offers 80% of $5SCAPE Token Supply, Promoting Explosive Price Action

The 5thScape presale, going on now, offers 80% of the project’s total supply of 5.2 billion tokens. That’s great news for investors, since it means there isn’t a huge supply of tokens lying in wait to meet spiking demand or cause inflation. It increases the likelihood of explosive price action when trading begins, offering the possibility of significant gains for presale token holders.

The remaining 20% of the $5SCAPE token supply is divided evenly between allocations for exchange liquidity and a 5thScape treasury. A small number of tokens (4.8 million) within the treasury allocation are further reserved for airdrops to the 5thScape community.

5thScape’s smart contract has been audited and the project team is KYC-verified, giving investors more confidence in the project’s success. It’s also noteworthy that 5thScape’s first game, Cage Conquest, has already been released and is available for the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro.

The next price increase in the 5thScape presale is just days away, so don’t miss this chance to lock in the lowest price for $5SCAPE and be a part of the immersive digital future.

Visit 5thScape Presale