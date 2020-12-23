Early in 2017, we had first glimpsed the Neurogress team developing a decentralized platform of neural control systems, based on AI driven software and user-driven algorithm training. They are going to make the control of electronics, software and hardware as easy and natural as never before.

In pursuit of their goals, the Neurogress team demonstrated their NeVRoPlex stress solution at the EU-Startups Summit 2019, which brought together 1200 founders, startup enthusiasts, corporations, business angels, venture capitalists and media representatives from all over Europe and at the Barcelona Health Hub 2019 Summit, which brought together digital medicine market players, insurance companies, clinics, government agencies, and international investors. Among those who have shown interest in the solution and model are the giant NOVARTIS. They were impressed by the potential of biofeedback virtual reality therapy for stressed and nervous people, as well as those who need to mobilize and concentrate.

Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland that provides solutions to address the evolving needs of patients worldwide. On the other hand the Barcelona health Hub organizes meetings of top international experts to discuss and find supporters on the current position of digital health and how health ecosystems are being transformed around the world.

These meetings with stakeholders may prove beneficial as mass adoption is the goal. Gina Farrús, the Chief Communication & MK Officer of BHH comments on the urgency of a viable solution:

All of them will help us achieve a better understanding of the current situation in the whole digital health market. This is particularly important after the months we have been through with the COVID-19 pandemic when we have seen that the trends announced over the last few years have had to be implemented in a hurry.

It might still take a long time before businesses can resume full operations. But what if a solution can be found where corporations can increase focus and productivity without using any invasive process?

US$400 billion a year losses in the USA and Europe

In the USA, losses amount to US$320 billion a year, including US$1.4 billion for lost working days. While in the European Union, losses from stress are estimated at Euro 44 billion per year. This includes expenses to cover 280 million lost working days, psychotherapists’ fees and sick leaves. These figures for economic losses and working days were collated even before the Covid 19. These figures may have doubled or tripled by now considering lockdowns, quarantines and the closing down of major businesses involving face to face transactions.

How do we really know how to classify anything as stress-caused? For example, if you have chronic or recurrent headaches, your doctor may conduct physical and neurological exams, then try to pinpoint the type and cause of your headaches using certain apparatus which measures stress levels. Psychological symptoms of acute stress disorder include: hypervigilance, an inability to focus, sleep disturbances, irritable mood and angry outbursts.

Better control of response to stress

You probably have heard of this one: stress could be managed through the brain. There are quite a few non-traditional stress management treatments available. The effectiveness of these treatments varies depending on the type of stress and its severity. Relaxation through meditation or yoga, can allow patients to better control their response to stress.

In a private demo for Novartis, the Neurogress team proved what can be done to help employees overcome physiological stress from physical overloads, exposure to harmful environmental factors, and work in hazardous conditions. Also psychological stress can be resolved as a response to problems with people’s psychological stability due to psychological overloads, such as work, insults or other factors.

Another remarkable development is that the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has confirmed the effectiveness of the NeVRoPlex suite. What is under the hood, will soon be witnessed by the world.

We are excited with what was told by Neurogress CEO Konstantin Gorbunov: “Neurogress delves into our inclination to care. That an ounce of joy we see in a loved one brings immense happiness to us. For we change the world when we change ourselves.”