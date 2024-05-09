Netflix Partners with Roblox to Launch ‘Nextworld’ Digital Theme Park

Netflix and Roblox, the immensely popular online gaming platform, have teamed up to bring the “Nextworld,” a digital experience that looks like a theme park full of mini-games and items from Netflix shows and movies. The platform provides the players a space of being in their favorite Netflix worlds through interactive quests and activities.

Iconic duos over the years: Peanut butter & jelly, Kreek & Jparty and now @Netflix & Roblox. With the launch of Netflix Nextworld, fans can immerse themselves in new worlds filled with their favorite shows and characters like never before. Get early access!… pic.twitter.com/roGlduoSsS — Roblox (@Roblox) May 9, 2024

In this new adventure, the Netflix participants will be able to go on the Nextworld on Roblox, which is a hub of various Netflix IPs. Entering Nextworld brings immediate transfer into an intriguing realm buzzing with bustling characters, hidden elements, and entertaining games. Gamers have the chance to try new experiences in games related to shows like “Stranger Things”, “One Piece”, “Cobra Kai” or “Rebel Moon”.

Nextworld Exciting features and compelling content

The Nextworld experience offers several immersive games tailored to specific Netflix titles, including “Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins High”, “One Piece: East Blue Brawls” and “Rebel Moon: Outskirts Battles”. “Each game is supervised by a guardian character from the respective series, such as Dustin from “Stranger Things,” Luffy from “One Piece,” and Jimmy from “Rebel Moon”, who play an instrumental role in guiding the players through their quests.”

Also, Nextworld uses mini-games from popular Netflix shows like “Is it Cake?” Interactive challenge and a karate skills test at the Cobra Kai Dojo. Players can enhance their gaming experience by gathering anything from different series and films to decorate their private “Fan Pod.”

The first update for Nextworld is scheduled for May 17, featuring a special “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” event.

Exclusive social and entertainment features

Roblox-Netflix collaboration goes beyond the gaming genre and introduces social good in the Nextworld. Users may navigate the platform and take advantage of the virtual functions comprising the premieres and viewing parties. Additionally, the “Tudum Theatre” will offer with content bites to users to enjoy on a daily basis.

If players succeed in challenges Nextworld has to offer, they may earn a currency to develop their Fan Pod with exclusive items including limited User-Generated Content (UGC), such as a Demogorgon Plushie Head or a One Piece Flag.

The partnership between Netflix and Roblox has seen the birth of a cutting-edge digital universe where fans can experience their favorite Netflix programs and movies through games, activities, and virtual collectibles. Nextworld pledges to offer an appealing and intriguing adventure to the Roblox platform users who wish to participate in and immerse themselves into the world of popular Netflix content.