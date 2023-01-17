In pictures: All you need to know about National Geographic’s first NFT series

National Geographic is launching its first Non-fungible token (NFT) series to commemorate its 135th anniversary. The documentary channel partners with the Snowcrash NFT platform to debut the collection.

National Geographic marked the latest significant entrant into the NFT space.

The collection titled ‘GM: Daybreak Around the world’ will today begin its immediate blind sale, whereby they will reveal the NFTs later. A blind sale means the users will purchase an NFT without knowing from which collection they will receive it. Developers use blind sales to create fun and ensure fairness.

The project brings in a ‘new dawn of exploration’ where stories extend into web3, expanding on the vision of illuminating the wonder of our world.

Mornings Daybreak around the world (GM)

According to National Geographic, the NFT series signifies their will to push the boundaries of storytelling, accessibility, and inclusivity for the next 135 years while uplifting creators and photographers through their platform.

Mornings Daybreak will involve 16 innovative photographers worldwide sending their good morning greetings to the world. National Geographic will limit the collection to photographs taken at varying locations at the break of dawn.

The 16 photographers include Kris Graves, Reuben Wu, Ioulex (a photography artist duo Julia Koteliansky and Alexander Kerr), Cath Simard, Delphine Diallo, Cristina Mittermeier, Yagazie Emezi, Jimmy Chin, Michael Yamashita, Ben Strauss, Tara Workman, John Knopf, Mia Forrest, Aaron Huey, Renan Hozturk, and Justin Arvesano.

Each image taken by the photographers will be made available in 118 editions totaling 1888, the year when National Geographic commenced operations.

‘It is every photographer’s dream to shoot for National Geographic, and it’s exciting through blockchain and NFTs, I am now able to showcase my photography and artwork through NatGeo,’ said artist Justin Aversano.

Justin Arvesano -A good morning at the top of Mt Sinai.

Users will mint the NFT collection on the Polygon blockchain, with each NFT priced at 215 MATIC, approximately $200. National Geographic chose the blockchain for its commitment to sustainability, scalability, speed, and interoperability with the Ethereum infrastructure.

To mint your NFT as a genesis holder, create an account on Snowcrash, verify KYC (Know Your Customer) details, and fund your wallet with at least 215 MATIC.

With Snowcrash, users can use any Polygon-compatible wallet like Coinbase or Metamask. Those who need the know-how can simply use one provided on the platform, which also allows credit and debit card payments.

National Geographic scheduled the primary sales to begin today and secondary sales 48 hours after the collection sell out or after the primary sale.

The NFTs will be revealed 48 hours after minting begins or 5 hours after the collection sellout. You can purchase any number of NFTs during both sales.

After the sales, the secondary market will be on the Snowcrash platform so holders can list or buy more NFTs from the collection.

National Geographic shared their commitment to continue creating web3 experiences to empower a new generation of artists with compelling stories.

Edition NFTs photographs

Hallelujah Sunshine NFT by Michael Yamashita is a moving object, like a GIF. Here are the NFTs that the creators chose for the National Geographic limited edition. The images do not reflect the exact dimensions of the NFTs.

Cerro Tore at sunrise by Jimmy Chin

Uprising by Delphine Diallo

New Dawn Fades by Reuben Wu.

John Knopf ‘gm’ by John Knopf.

Pursuit of Equilibrium No. 16 by Ben Strauss.

7:04:05 by Ioulex.

We are light by Yagazie Emezi.

Sunrise in the void by Aaron Huey.

Flanksia in motion by Mia Forrest.

Hallelujah Sunshine by Michael Yamashita.

Berry Creek by Kris Graves.

Good morning turtle by Cristina Mittermeier.

Indelebile by Cath Simard.

Everest Sunrise by Renan Ozturk.

Rise & Shine by Tara Workman.