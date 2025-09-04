FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
CNYNasdaqSECUSD

Nasdaq moves to tighten rules on Chinese firms seeking U.S. listings

3 mins read
799055
Nasdaq moves to tighten rules on Chinese firms seeking U.S. listings.

Contents

1. Nasdaq targets companies operating in China
2. Nasdaq plans to collaborate with SEC and FINRA
Share link:

In this post:

  • Nasdaq has proposed new listing standards to reinforce its commitment to capital formation while upholding market integrity.
  • New listings will be required to have a minimum market value of public float of $15 million to get listed on the stock exchange. 
  • The exchange also plans to accelerate the process of suspending and delisting firms with a market value of below $5 million.

Nasdaq announced plans on Thursday to revise its listing rules in a bid to solidify its commitment to capital investment. The initiative also aims at ensuring investor protection while maintaining market integrity. 

The stock exchange suggested plans to introduce enhanced minimum free float requirements and capital raised during initial public offerings. Nasdaq also proposed stricter rules on suspension and delisting of firms that fail to meet its revised listing standards.

Nasdaq targets companies operating in China

Under the stock exchange’s net income standard, companies will require a minimum of $15 million of public float to be listed. Firms with a market value of listed securities under $5 million and a listing deficiency will also be suspended and delisted from the exchange at a faster rate.

Nasdaq’s new requirements are also targeting companies operating in China, establishing a $25 million threshold for public offering procedures in new listings. The $25 million threshold for public offering proceeds matches the exchange’s previous $25 million standard established in its 2020 rule change. John Zecca, executive vice president of the stock exchange, highlighted that the aim is to focus on investor protection and market integrity.

See also  Michael Saylor's Strategy waits for key decision after qualifying for S&P 500 listing

Zecca also said the revised standards are in line with market realities and show the company’s commitment to promoting fair and orderly markets. According to him, the initiative also makes emerging companies easily available to investors through the stock exchange platform.

“These new listing standards represent one step in a necessary, industry-wide effort – alongside regulators, U.S. exchanges, and market participants – to closely examine trading behaviors in small company securities, with the goal of safeguarding market integrity and enhancing protection for investors.”

John Zecca, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Legal, Risk & Regulatory Officer at Nasdaq.

Nasdaq said that its revised standards come as it seeks to address emerging patterns linked to pump-and-dump schemes in the U.S. trading environment. The firm stated that it had to revise its minimum liquidity standard rules to fit the current trading environment. According to the exchange, the new public listing requirements are meant to remain relevant and effective.

The stock exchange added that it reintroduced the minimum public offering threshold for China-based companies. The initiative also builds on the firm’s previous standards set for restrictive markets, where the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) could not inspect auditors. 

Nasdaq plans to collaborate with SEC and FINRA 

Nasdaq also plans to strengthen its relationship with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) by reporting potential manipulative trading activities. The initiative is also meant to strengthen the exchange’s cooperation with both domestic and international regulators to maintain high standards in the U.S. trading market environment.

See also  WLFI derivative trading volume jumps over 530% ahead of the token's first unlock

The proposed rules are still pending approval from the SEC, where the exchange wants to implement the changes promptly. Companies in the initial listing process will get 30 days to complete the process under the prior standards, after which the new listing requirements will begin. 

Nasdaq is also planning to begin suspending and delisting companies 60 days after SEC approval. Last month, the U.S. stock exchange proposed to suspend and delist companies trading below $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days. Nasdaq also issued a 360 days for companies trading on the exchange below $1, with no added compliance periods for firms that effected a reverse stock split within the prior year.

The SEC also requested comments from Nasdaq regarding the eligibility of foreign firms trading in the U.S. to benefit from lighter U.S. reporting requirements. The stock exchange stated the need to balance the interest in attracting foreign companies to the U.S., while still protecting all investors in the U.S. public markets.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan