World tennis champion Naomi Osaka has expressed admiration for popular memecoin, Dogecoin. She marks as the latest world star to express interest in the memcoin.

The tennis champion recently joined the NFT community after unveiling her own collectible. Now she has openly joined the Dogecoin community.

Naomi Osaka sees crypto/Dogecoin as a hedge investment

The tennis star revealed her admiration for cryptocurrencies and Dogecoin during an interview with Bloomberg on Monday. She said she and her agent spoke recently about cryptocurrencies, but Dogecoin grabbed her attention even before her discussion with her agent.

Naomi Osaka said she has read about Dogecoin in the past, and she is optimistic about it, noting that something interesting would pop up about the memcoin.

While speaking, Naomi Osaka frankly stated that athletes generally have a short time to engage in their sport, hence the need to be smart with investment before retirement.

Doge has risen from being a play (joke) crypto coin to becoming one of the top cryptos in the market. Naomi is not the only celebrity to have expressed admiration for it.

The second world richest man and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is one celebrity who won’t back off from the coin. He has continued to campaign and remain bullish for the number one cryptocurrency.

Osaka’s NFT collection

The tennis star, as mentioned earlier, recently got in the NFT space as she floated her own digital collectible.

She also joined the advisory board of Tom Brady’s NFT Platform – Autograph, where she unveiled her second NFT collection days back.

Tom Brady’s sim was to collect notable names across different walks of life, including sport, fashion, music, among others, with his NFT Platform Autograph.

Beyond Naomi Osaka, other stars like Tiger Woods, Tony Hawk, among others, have also joined the Autograph platform.