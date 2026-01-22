🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
KindlyMD

Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto slides nearly 10% after name change announcement

2 mins read
899760
KindlyMD's stock plunges after postponing Q3 earnings report over $59M acquisition loss

1. Nakamoto changed its name to focus only on Bitcoin.
2. Investors sold the stock after the rebrand raised concerns.
In this post:

  • Nakamoto shares fell nearly 10% after the company announced a name change from KindlyMD.
  • CEO David Bailey said the new name makes the firm’s Bitcoin strategy clear.
  • Investors sold the stock despite Nakamoto holding more than $500 million in Bitcoin.

The stocks in Nakamoto plummeted by almost 10% on Wednesday in response to the company’s decision to change its brand from KindlyMD to one that focuses exclusively on Bitcoin reserves. The initial idea was to demonstrate a commitment to long-term storage of digital assets.

The change in its name was made official through a public announcement on Wednesday, in which the firm stated that it would operate under the new name Nakamoto Inc., using the ticker symbol NAKA going forward. At the time of its publication, its stock was down over 7% and was priced at $0.39, according to CNBC market data.

Nakamoto changed its name to focus only on Bitcoin.

Previously known as KindlyMD, Nakamoto started in the healthcare sector, though it later focused on Bitcoin. This development aligned the business with digital assets, as did most other companies in the sector.

Nakamoto was established following a merger of the current activities, allowing the previous activities to continue, while the strategy involves investing in cryptocurrencies.

Currently operating as Kindly LLC, medical services continue despite the change: no closing or sale has occurred. The organization is wholly owned by Nakamoto Inc., operating as an independent entity

According to Chief Executive Officer David Bailey, the name change will remove any ambiguity about what the company is trying to build. Nakamoto, as a name, clearly states its intentions rooted firmly in Bitcoin as both the premise and objective. 

This rebranding is part of Nakamoto’s steady increase in its Bitcoin treasury holdings. The company has more than $500 million in Bitcoins, along with investments in other firms focused on Bitcoins but outside the U.S.

Bailey explained that Nakamoto’s long-term plan is to hold up to 5% of the total 21 million Bitcoins, which would make the firm one of the most aggressive corporate investors if achieved.

Nakamoto finds itself in good company among several companies that have adopted the digital asset treasury strategy, even if it lags behind the largest players in the space.

Twenty One Capital, led by Tether and Strike founder Jack Mallers, has also emerged as a significant holder of Bitcoin, second only to Strategy and its founder, Michael Saylor, among companies that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

Investors sold the stock after the rebrand raised concerns.

Contrary to expectations, the market took a downturn following Nakamoto’s announcement of a name change. Investors began selling shares because they didn’t know whether this company could manage not only its conventional business but also its new focus on Bitcoin.

Losses started appearing instead of gains, with more than 7 percent shed in mid-session trading, almost reaching double digits at one point. Questions began to rise about when this would occur, how it would be financed, and what future gains might look like under this new name.

At this point, the company was trading well below its previous high of $25, last reached in May, when it was thrilled about accumulating digital assets.

This recent data influenced how traders viewed conditions, which explains their cautious stance.

A drop of $0.42 in the last quarter, combined with revenue below forecast, sparked scrutiny over how quickly the company might sustain Bitcoin expansion. 

Analysts are closely following Nakamoto’s reaction to changes in Bitcoin’s price and holding reserves for operational and investment purposes. The target analyst price for Nakamoto is around $1.25.

