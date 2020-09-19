MyCoinStory is the first cryptocurrency exchange to launch SUN and KLAY tokens derivates

SUNUSDT and KLAYUSDT future contracts are the first MCS’s “Colorful Quanto” products

This comes as a part of expanding MCS’s portfolio of products

Today comes the news of the world first. MyCoinStory (MCS), a global exchange specialized for trading cryptocurrency derivatives, has listed SUNUSDT and KLAYUSDT future contracts.

Both of these products are the very first of their kind in the world. They are also among MCS’s first two offerings in what they call the “Colorful Quanto” group of products.

SUN token in SUNUSDT futures is widely considered to be the most acclaimed experimental Decentralized Finances project run by the TRON Foundation. As a reminder, TRON Foundation is the company behind TRON Protocol.

KLAY token is the native currency of the Klaytn blockchain behind which is the Ground X. This company is the subsidiary of the largest South Korean mobile platform, Kakao Corporation.

MyCoinStory offers quanto futures

Quanto contracts are special derivative instruments that are not settled in either base or counter currency of the pair. Instead, they are settled as a different asset. In the case of these two products, settlements are in bitcoins.

MyCoinStory has announced that it will continue to focus on introducing new unique quanto contracts products. This they hope will preserve their position as leaders in the market.

There is a wealth of different cryptocurrencies on the market, and often they show a high frequency of fluctuations. With quanto features, MCS is striving to increase the diversity of products they offer on their trading platform.

What is MCS?

MyCoinStory or MCS is a brainchild of financial and blockchain experts. It’s a trading platform centered around bitcoin derivative products.

As their mission, MCS states the curation of a democratic trading platform for cryptocurrency derivative. One where anyone can trade with disregard for their location of level of expertise.

For this purpose, MCS has partnered with custodian BitGo, one of the leaders in the digital assets custody industry. Based on the customers’ feedback, MyCoinStory continually improves its trading platform and diversifies its products’ offer.