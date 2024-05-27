Elon Musk’s xAI and Oracle to Build Revolutionary AI Supercomputer

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, is set to build a supercomputer in partnership with Oracle to advance its Grok AI system. This project, known as the ‘Gigafactory of Compute,’ is intended to disrupt the field of AI research and deployment.

This collaboration was disclosed during a presentation made to the xAI stakeholders.

Musk Aims to Build Supercomputer

Musk said that when completed, the supercomputer will have linked sets of GPU chips, Nvidias H100, making it at least four times larger than the largest GPU clusters today. H100 GPUs from Nvidia are popular in the AI data center chip market, but the demand was very high last year, making it challenging to access them.

Musk stated that training the Grok 2 model used approximately 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, while the Grok 3 model and subsequent ones will require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips. Musk has set high expectations for xAI’s development, saying that the firm will reach the OpenAI and DeepMind levels by 2024.

Musk Plans to Raise $6 Billion

Earlier this year, Musk attempted to secure $4 billion in funding for xAI at a $15 billion post-money valuation with the intention of scaling its GPU capacity from 10k to 100k. Demand for the company was so great that the targeted amount of funds was later raised to $6 billion, while the company was valued at $18 billion. xAI’s creation of a “Gigafactory of Compute” supports Grok AI’s advancement by integrating massive computing power into a supercomputer.

At the VivaTech 2024 conference in Paris, he stated that he was sure that an AI system surpassing a human in all areas could be created by the end of 2025. These words indicate the firm’s commitment to advancing the state of the art in AI technology through xAI.

xAI’s Supercomputer Competes With OpenAI

Developing this advanced AI system greatly impacts the future of human existence. Musk has pointed out that if computers and robots can do all the jobs better than humans, then society needs to define the purpose of human existence.

“if the computer and robots can do everything better than you, does your life have meaning?” Elon Musk

xAI’s supercomputer creation is prompted by increasing competition in AI development. Oracle’s cloud expertise strengthens xAI’s capabilities, giving it a competitive advantage over OpenAI and Google DeepMind.

