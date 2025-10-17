🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Musk to bore $8 billion ‘Putin-Trump Tunnel’ to boost US-Russia business, Kremlin aide suggests

Contents

1. U.S.-Russia tunnel can be built in less than 8 years
2. Putin aide refers to Cold War-era ‘Peace Bridge’ proposal
An economic envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin has pitched the idea of building an underwater tunnel to link Russia with Alaska.

It shouldn’t be too long and expensive to build, with Elon Musk’s technology, and it will open the door for joint projects, the Kremlin official says.

U.S.-Russia tunnel can be built in less than 8 years

A tunnel crossing the Bering Strait, connecting Russia and Alaska, can take less than eight years to complete and cost no more than $8 billion.

That’s according to Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy of the Russian head of state responsible for economic cooperation with other nations.

On Friday, he took to X to share his proposal with followers. Starting with “imagine,” the Russian official insisted that the “Putin-Trump Tunnel,” as he called it, will become a symbol of unity. “Let’s build a future together!” he urged.

Dmitriev tagged U.S. billionaire Elon Musk in his post. He is convinced Musk’s Boring Company can bring the costs down from an estimated $65 billion if traditional construction methods were used, thanks to the modern technology employed by Musk’s tunnel construction business.

“The Putin-Trump tunnel could be completed in <8 years, showcasing Boring Company’s cutting-edge tech globally, including revolutionary Zero-People-in-Tunnel. This mega-project will connect continents and make the Boring Company the most exciting infrastructure innovator ever!” Dmitriev elaborated.

Putin aide refers to Cold War-era ‘Peace Bridge’ proposal

Vladimir Putin’s representative, who is also involved in negotiations for peace in Ukraine, referred to a Cold War proposal for building a “Peace Bridge” between the U.S. State of Alaska and Chukotka in Russia’s Far East.

Dmitriev attached a photocopy of a sketch from that era, part of released congressional documents on U.S. President John F. Kennedy, highlighting the note “Kennedy-Khrushchev World Peace Bridge – could and should be built between Alaska and Russia. At once.”

The infrastructure, which should serve as a railroad and cargo link between the United States and the Russian Federation, will unlock joint exploration of natural resources, Kirill Dmitriev added.

According to a report by Russia’s official TASS news agency, he emphasized that Russian-American projects will create new jobs and boost economies.

Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), was also quoted as stating:

“RDIF has already invested in and built the first ever Russia-China railroad bridge. The time has come to do more and connect the continents for the first time in human history. The time has come to connect Russia and the U.S.”

RDIF is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. Established in 2011, its main purpose is to invest in sectors of the Russian economy with high-growth potential.

Dmitriev did not reveal whether he had discussed his idea with Russian and American officials, or if he had contacted Musk and his Boring Company, the Moscow Times noted in a report.

His suggestion comes after a recent phone call between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, for further talks on ending the war in Ukraine after their summit in Alaska this past August.

No date has been set for that meeting yet, but in the meantime, Trump is accepting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday.

They are expected to discuss potential deliveries of U.S. long-range Tomahawk missiles to the invaded nation that will allow Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory.

