Musk says Tesla could hit $100 Trillion, but needs “enormous work”

Elon Musk acknowledged over the weekend that getting Tesla to a $100 trillion company value would demand massive effort and fortune. The statement came after investors suggested this sky-high number could happen if his various businesses merge together.

Right now, Tesla sits at $1.5 trillion in market value. Getting to $100 trillion would mean multiplying that number by 65 times. That target isn’t just about selling electric cars anymore. Musk wants robotaxis on roads, humanoid robots in factories, plus expanded energy storage and manufacturing operations.

“Obviously, a staggeringly enormous amount of work and good luck is needed for such an outcome! I’m just saying it isn’t impossible,” Musk wrote on X.

Wall Street projects massive markets for autonomous tech

The big question is whether these ambitious plans can actually deliver. Cryptopolitan reported in December that Tesla’s stock jumped when the company reached $1.5 trillion, driven mostly by excitement over robotaxis and AI rather than actual car sales. Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush called 2026 “a monster year ahead for Tesla” as the autonomous driving story begins.

But here’s where things get interesting. ARK Invest, run by Cathie Wood, projects the robotaxi market alone could hit $10 trillion by 2030. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley and Citi estimate humanoid robots will create a $5 trillion to $7 trillion market. Musk says Tesla plans to make 100,000 Optimus robots every month within five years, potentially bringing in $30 billion yearly.

Tesla also deployed 14.2 gigawatt-hours of energy storage last quarter and 46.7 gigawatt-hours over the past year. That business keeps growing quietly while everyone focuses on robots and taxis.

Tesla shareholders approved Musk’s massive pay package back in November 2025, worth potentially $1 trillion. The deal ties his compensation directly to company growth in AI and robotics. Then in January, Musk switched Tesla’s Full Self-Driving service to subscription-only, which could pump up recurring revenue. These moves align with the broader valuation goals.

However, reality has been messier than the promises. Cryptopolitan reported in September how California regulators got confused and frustrated when Musk claimed Tesla would launch robotaxis in San Francisco without even applying for permits. The company had no driverless operations, just invite-only rides with human drivers. That same month, another report noted Musk had said 80% of Tesla’s future value would come from Optimus robots, even though the bots weren’t generating any revenue yet.

Optimus robots still can’t walk without help

Most recent examination of the Optimus shows the robots still need help walking, get trained by copying humans, and haven’t been deployed in Tesla factories despite earlier promises. The third version is under development with no delivery date.

Some critics point out Tesla’s current $1.5 trillion value already assumes massive success. The company trades at much higher multiples than traditional automakers, pricing in future products that don’t exist yet. Michael Burry, who predicted the 2008 housing crash, recently called Tesla “ridiculously overvalued” and warned about shareholder dilution from stock-based compensation.

Musk has defended his compensation by pointing to the irony of critics who claim Tesla is overvalued while questioning his stock award at the same time.

Cathie Wood from ARK Invest believes the convergence of Musk’s companies creates unique advantages. She argues Tesla has proprietary data from roads, Neuralink provides biological data, and X offers real-time human conversation data. Together, this could create AI capabilities nobody else can match.

But getting from $1.5 trillion to $100 trillion would make Tesla worth nearly four times the combined value of the world’s ten most valuable companies today. That includes tech giants like NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. Tesla would essentially need to become bigger than entire industries.