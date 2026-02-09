Musk dismisses ‘clown analysis’ over lying to gain US government funding

In a recent exchange between Elon Musk and a user on X, the billionaire responded to criticism about how his companies receive substantial funding and subsidies from the government.

It is not the first time a discussion of this nature has happened on X. However, Musk responded with his usual defense — pointing to results as the reason behind his success, not government handouts.

Musk calls out a ‘clown’s analysis’

The exchange began with an X user accusing the US government of constantly throwing money at Musk even before he delivers on his promises and often after he reneged on them.

This implies the company heavily relies on things like taxpayer funds, subsidies and contracts to build wealth and buff valuations, something Musk clearly did not like to hear.

“Tesla $TSLA grants/subsidies essentially mirror SpaceX ‘contract money’ for Artemis moon trips that still never happened,” the X user who started the discourse wrote. “Basically the more Musk ramps up lies, the more the government indiscriminately throws money at him.”

The post quickly did rounds, and before long, people were in the comment section sharing their opinions. One of the many who seemed to be on Musk’s side called the account out for lying, pointing out that SpaceX attracts all it does because it provides valuable launch services and offers a “far better deal for taxpayers than NASA or the Defense Department would have gotten from any other provider (Boeing, Russia, ULA, etc.).”

It was that post that Musk responded to with a snarky comment, dismissing the opinion as a “clown’s analysis.”

“Even if every bit of bullshit he says is true, it still amounts to less than 1% of the value of Tesla and SpaceX,” Musk asked.

“Where did the other 99% come from?”

That reply implies that, rather than handouts, Tesla and SpaceX create revenue in many other ways, which is what is really responsible for their current level of success. It frames everything both companies get from the government as negligible, just 1% out of the 100%.

Musk’s companies continue to run hot

SpaceX has been in the headlines frequently since the year started because of significant new developments related to its funding and capital.

At the start of the year, SpaceX secured $739 million in new national security launch contracts from the Pentagon. It was also awarded the full amount for US military launch missions, with no slice of the portion going to its competitors.

It counts as a new government contract funding for launches and builds on past work between both entities. That news did not create as much ripple among critics as what happened at the beginning of this month.

In the first week of February, SpaceX acquired Musk’s xAI in a major merger that valued the combined entity at around $1.25 trillion. This is a merger rather than a fresh cash infusion, but it also represents a huge consolidation of resources and value under SpaceX, while integrating xAI’s AI capabilities ahead of planned growth.

SpaceX is also gearing up for its IPO, which is scheduled to potentially hold in mid-2026 and could help the company raise billions at a valuation as high as $1.5 trillion. If it happens, this would make it one of the biggest public offerings ever, and Musk’s critics will have fresh fodder to criticize Musk, who could have become the world’s first trillionaire by then.