Majority of Music Fans Advocate Restrictions on AI Use in Music, Survey Reveals

In a groundbreaking survey conducted by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) as part of their Engaging With Music 2023 research, a resounding majority of music fans worldwide have expressed their belief that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music creation should be subject to restrictions. With responses from over 43,000 individuals across 26 countries, this comprehensive survey is the largest of its kind, shedding light on the sentiments and concerns of music enthusiasts in the digital age.

Overwhelming support for human creativity

The survey revealed that 79% of participants firmly believe that “human creativity remains essential to creating music.” This resounding endorsement of the irreplaceable role of human creativity in music underscores a prevailing sentiment among music aficionados.

AI mimicry sparks concerns

One of the key issues explored in the survey pertained to generative AI’s ability to mimic the music of existing artists. An overwhelming 76% of respondents believed that AI should not be permitted to use an artist’s music or vocals without obtaining explicit permission. This demonstrates a strong desire among music fans for transparency and respect for the intellectual property rights of artists.

Reservations about AI cloning

Additionally, 74% of those surveyed agreed that AI should not be employed to clone or impersonate artists without proper authorization. The concern over AI-generated music replicating the unique styles and voices of established artists reflects the importance placed on preserving the authenticity of the art form.

Support for restrictions on AI

Most participants, totaling 70%, advocated for restrictions on what AI can do in music creation. This sentiment highlights the need for clear boundaries and ethical guidelines to govern the use of AI in music production. Furthermore, 64% of respondents believed that governments should play a role in establishing and enforcing these restrictions, emphasizing the importance of regulatory oversight in this rapidly evolving field.

IFPI CEO acknowledges fans’ stance

Frances Moore, Chief Executive Officer of the IFPI, acknowledged the survey’s findings, stating, “While music fans worldwide see both opportunities and threats for music from artificial intelligence, their message is clear: authenticity matters.” She emphasized that fans strongly believe that AI systems should only use music with pre-approved permission and should be transparent about the material they incorporate.

Divisive topic in the music industry

AI in music remains a divisive topic within the music industry, with conflicting opinions among musicians and creators regarding its adoption in the creative process. These survey results are timely reminders for policymakers as they grapple with implementing standards for responsible and safe AI use in the music domain.

AI-created music eligible for Grammy awards

Interestingly, this survey comes on the heels of a significant development in the music industry. Just four months ago, it was revealed that AI-created music is now eligible for nomination at the Grammy Awards, following recent guideline changes. This change underscores the growing influence of AI in the music landscape.

YouTube’s AI experiment and artist secrecy

Furthermore, the music world has witnessed recent innovations in AI technology. YouTube launched an experimental feature called “Dream Track,” enabling select users to create music pieces using AI voice clones of renowned artists. However, in contrast to the survey findings, a separate survey conducted by Pirate Studios this month found that over half of artists using AI in their music-making process would not disclose their use of AI to the public.

The IFPI’s Engaging With Music 2023 survey has unveiled a resounding call from music fans worldwide for restrictions on the use of AI in music creation. These findings underscore the importance of preserving human creativity and protecting artists’ intellectual property in the evolving landscape of music technology. As policymakers and industry stakeholders navigate the complex terrain of AI in music, these insights will undoubtedly shape the ongoing discourse surrounding AI’s role in the creative process.