Multi-Chain Meme Coin Base Dawgz Raises $1M in Presale Phase

London, United Kingdom, June 12th, 2024, Chainwire

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), a new multi-chain meme coin project, has passed the $1 million milestone during its presale phase.

This presale allows users to purchase DAWGZ tokens before they are listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for public trading.

Base Dawgz Presale Raises $1 Million in First Eight Days

The Base Dawgz presale began on June 4.

Within hours of the presale going live, it had raised over $200,000, and three days later, the project had secured $750,000 in total.

As of now, the presale has raised over $1 million – although the developers have not announced a specific hard cap.

Base Dawgz’s presale is structured in stages.

The DAWGZ token price increases by 5% in every stage to incentivize early investment.

Initially, users could purchase DAWGZ tokens for $0.000479, but that price has since risen to $0.00502.

Investors can swap ETH, USDT, BNB, AVAX, or SOL tokens to make their purchase.

Base Dawgz’s whitepaper outlines that 20% of the total token supply is allocated for presale investors.

A further 20% will be used to provide DEX liquidity once DAWGZ is launched on the open market.

The development team hasn’t yet announced the specific DEXs where DAWGZ will be listed.

However, users can keep up to date on the latest project announcements through Base Dawgz’s Telegram channel.

DAWGZ Uses Multi-Chain Design for Broad Blockchain Interoperability

Base Dawgz’s main feature is its multi-chain design.

This design allows it to operate across several blockchain networks.

While its primary blockchain will be Base, Coinbase’s Layer-2 chain, DAWGZ is also interoperable with Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, and Polygon.

This interoperability is facilitated by bridging protocols like Wormhole and Portal Bridge.

Base Dawgz’s multi-chain properties were highlighted in a video by the YouTube personality Crypto Wire.

In this video, Crypto Wire noted multiple potential benefits of cross-chain flexibility, including increased accessibility for retail investors and reduced risk from overreliance on a single network.

He also referenced the DAWGZ staking protocol, which will initially be available only on Ethereum but could expand to other supported blockchains in the future.

About Base Dawgz

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is a meme coin project launched on the Base network. The coin offers multi-chain capabilities, staking rewards, and a Share-to-Earn system.

Prospective investors can visit the Base Dawgz presale here.

Base Dawgz is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Base Dawgz

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.