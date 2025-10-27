Mt. Gox delays repayments by another year.

The Mt. Gox exchange trustee changed the repayment date, pushing it forward another year. Several groups of creditors have received compensation, but the trustee requested another year to repay any remaining creditors that have not completed the claims procedure.

The distribution of Mt. Gox funds may take another year, to cover all remaining creditors. The Trustee announced the next round of repayments may be completed within a longer time frame, as not all affected parties were able to complete the claims procedure.

“Many rehabilitation creditors still have not received their Repayments because they have not completed the necessary procedures for receiving Repayments. Additionally, a considerable number of rehabilitation creditors have not received their Repayments due to various reasons, such as issues arising during the Repayments process,” explained the Mt. Gox liquidator in a recent statement.

So far, the defunct exchange stated it had completed the Base Repayment, Early Lump-Sum Repayment, and Intermediate Repayment after receiving the necessary data. The exchange’s remaining balances for repayment have shown distribution happening in the past year. Previously, Mt. Gox moved 24,000 BTC to an unknown and unrelated address in late 2024.

Mt. Gox wallets still hold over $4B in BTC

The Mt. Gox remaining wallets hold 34.68K BTC, valued at over $4B. The remaining balances may be redistributed at a later date, after a court order changed the deadline to October 31, 2026. In 2023, the repayment deadline was moved once again in a similar manner, to a previous deadline of October 31, 2024. In the meantime, the exchange has been disbursing payments where possible.

The Mt. Gox returns have previously sparked fears of rapid spot selling. As of 2025, the market showed it was liquid enough to absorb spot selling, even coming from large reserves and old whales. As Cryptopolitan reported, 2025 was a peak year for coins moving out of old wallets.

The delay in full redistribution has now become a long-running tradition for Mt. Gox, keeping the coins away from exchanges.

Mt. Gox unlock looks less fearsome

The Mt. Gox unlock is now potentially less impactful, even if the distribution happens now. The creditors may not all sell immediately, as during previous market periods.

Additionally, more BTC has been taken off the market in the form of corporate treasuries, who have shown their ability for long-term holding.

In the short term, the delayed distribution still removes a potential overhang from partial selling. Previous rounds of BTC distribution through Kraken has shown some of the creditors withdrew their coins to hold for the long term, instead of immediately selling. The Kraken distribution in the summer of 2024 coincided with a brief market slump. Yet even 47,000 BTC sent to old holders did not sway the market, or prevent new all-time highs.

The BTC market price did not react to the news, as the coin was moving based on derivative trading, instead of spot buying or selling pressure.

