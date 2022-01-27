TL;DR Breakdown:

MrBeast Burger has offered to list Dogecoin if Elon Musk retweets their post.

Musk recently offered to eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald’s accepted DOGE.

MrBeast Burger, a delivery-only fast-food company founded by popular YouTuber and internet personality Jimmy Donaldson (a.ka. MrBeast), is offering to accept Dogecoin (DOGE) for payments if Elon Musk could retweet their post on this same offer.

Elon Musk wants DOGE in McDonald’s

Prior to MrBeast Burger’s tweet, the billionaire founder of Tesla tweeted that he would eat a happy meal live on TV if McDonald’s accepted Dogecoin. The DOGE community has been pressing on McDonald’s to accept the meme cryptocurrency for payment ever since the company posted a picture of a dog holding up a fry in its mouth – referring to DOGE.

I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

McDonald’s hasn’t responded to Elon Musk’s offer, and amidst the silence and piling requests from the Dogecoin community, MrBeast Burger wants to give it a shot. They asked Elon Musk for a retweet to enlist the meme cryptocurrency as part of their payment options.

.@elonmusk if you retweet this we will work on accepting Dogecoin 🤝 — MrBeast Burger (@MrBeastBurger) January 26, 2022

MrBeast seemingly welcomes the idea but doubts Musk cares. However, the DOGE community, including the founder Billy Markus, asked MrBeast Burger to proceed with the Dogecoin payment system, regardless of whether Musk retweeted or not.

If they’re smart enough, they should accept Dogecoin for their business. Why they need us to promote for them to accept doge! — Elontoshi Dogemoto.Doge (@IamTraderX) January 26, 2022

The majority of the crypto communities built around meme tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are always after the token listing on popular platforms because it builds up the token’s utility, demand, and price. While the DOGE community looks to have the largest meme token listed on McDonald’s and MrBeast Burger in the future, it’s worth mentioning that Dogecoin is already accepted in almost 2,000 stores and services.

During price time, DOGE was trading at $0.1413, down over 14% in the last seven days due to the bear market.