MrBeast accused of $23M crypto insider trading.

YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has bought another token after over 7 months of inactivity. He is facing allegations of insider trading for receiving millions in profits from pumping and dumping several crypto projects.

On-chain records tracked by Arkham Intelligence show the influencer, who has over 430 million subs on YouTube, was part of token trades that allegedly misled investors and generated more than $23 million in gains last year.

According to Arkham data, the most recent transactions on MrBeast’s wallet occurred on Sunday when he transferred 114,483 USDT, valued at roughly $114,480, into the Aster token.

The transfer was made from his wallet, labeled “WuTangClan” on Arkham, which currently holds around $120,740, an increase from $6,600 a week earlier. No further activity on the wallet’s Aster holdings has been recorded, but market watchers are wary because the token had peaked at $2 before falling 18% within the last 24 hours.

MrBeast wallet transactions started four days ago

Per Arkham, MrBeast’s wallet received a small inflow of 10 GEMS tokens last Thursday, worth just $2.03, from a Gnosis Safe wallet. Three days later, 114,483 USDT arrived in his wallet from ChangeNOW’s hot wallet, which was used in the Aster purchase. A separate inflow came through PancakeSwap with 15.83 billion BABYGR tokens, valued at $152.16.

More recently, 20 hours ago, MrBeast’s wallet received 998,456 AGRO tokens worth $226.42 from the cryptocurrency exchange MEXC.

It is unknown what he plans to do with the tokens, but according to some analysts, Donaldson could be involved in another insider trading scandal since Aster is barely a week old in the market.

The wallet labeled “WuTangClan” (0x9e67D018488aD636B538e4158E9e7577F2ECac12) is not the only account tied to MrBeast. DeFind, a platform that identifies wallets belonging to high-profile individuals, listed more MrBeast wallets on X that included 0x4f7b6…33007ae8, 0xd6210…6dfa26935b, 0x2c07…9977394, 0x7c1b…218a1b6d6, but only the third wallet has a balance of more than $10.

Allegations of insider trading follow MrBeast’s profit collection of $11.45 million from SuperVerse (SUPER), $4.65 million from Ethernity Chain (ERN), $1.72 million from Polkamon (PMON), $1.31 million from STAK, and $1 million from AIOZ Network (AIOZ). Combined, these trades have generated more than $23 million.

Why SuperVerse became MrBeast’s highest gainer

SuperVerse, one of MrBeast’s most profitable ventures, was heavily promoted by crypto marketers including EllioTrades and Alex Becker.

According to an insight from blockchain researchers, Loock, influencers MrBeast, KSI, and LazarBeam also advertised the tokens, but most of the posts proving their involvement have been deleted.

The token’s public presale in late 2021 saw investors purchase $SUPER at $0.02 each, but after its launch, the token’s value surged 50-fold to $1. Presale investors expected significant gains, but many were later refunded their initial contributions through legal loopholes to exclude them from the windfall.

Influencers with early allocations, including MrBeast, were able to sell into the rally and secure large profits. A leaked screenshot from EllioTrades’ stream revealed private X messages suggesting MrBeast intended to commit $100,000 toward the $SUPER presale.

He also used his platform to promote the token, posting about it to his 33 million followers.

The Aster token, where MrBeast recently invested in, officially launched on September 17 after the merger of Astherus and APX Finance. The project is backed by YZi Labs, formerly Binance Labs, and has received endorsements from Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao.

At the time of this publication, the token was trading at $1.55, 18% down from its all-time high of $1.97 reached on Sunday morning, but still more than 1,707% higher on the week.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.