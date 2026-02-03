Moscow Exchange to launch futures on Solana, Ripple and Tron.

The Moscow Exchange intends to introduce new cryptocurrency indices and futures based on them, expanding its range of products linked to digital assets.

Russia’s largest stock market has been among the pioneers in the country’s growing market for crypto investments since the offering of such instruments was authorized in 2025.

Moscow Exchange to pitch more crypto futures to Russian investors

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) plans to launch three new crypto indices in 2026, which will track the performance of Solana (SOL), Ripple’s XRP, and Tron (TRX).

The platform will offer futures contracts based on these benchmarks, one of its top executives revealed to Russian media.

The stock market is also considering issuing perpetual futures on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the cryptocurrencies with the largest market cap. MOEX launched indices tracking the two leading coins last year and is already trading futures linked to them.

Speaking to an investment program on the waves of RBC Radio, the head of the exchange’s derivatives department, Maria Silkina, elaborated:

“We’ll be expanding the pairs this year. And probably the top names that will definitely be among the first are Solana, Ripple, and Tron.”

Silkina remarked that crypto futures must be based on specific underlying assets, adding that at this stage in Russia, the corresponding indices can serve that purpose.

She emphasized that the contracts must have clear rules regarding what they are based on and how they are executed.

MOEX’s new futures will be cash-settled only, without direct delivery of the underlying asset, as per the requirements of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

For now, the crypto-focused instruments will only be available to qualified investors, in accordance with existing regulations.

“Index futures currently expire monthly. Therefore, the new contracts, which will also be on indices, will follow the design that has already been launched for BTC and ETH,” noted the manager.

The upcoming perpetual futures on BTC and ETH will be one-day contracts with automatic rollover, Maria Silkina highlighted.

Russia prepares for proper regulation of cryptocurrency investment

Crypto derivatives hit the Russian market after the CBR issued a special circular, permitting domestic financial companies to offer them to “highly qualified” investors in late May of 2025.

MOEX was among the first to launch futures based on exchange traded funds (ETFs) such as the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), as well as on its own indices for BTC and ETH.

In late December, the Bank of Russia published an excerpt of a new regulatory concept, aimed at introducing comprehensive rules for crypto investment by July 2026 and expanding investor access beyond the current narrow framework.

The plan is to recognize cryptocurrencies and stablecoins as “monetary assets” and utilize Russia’s existing financial infrastructure to process related transactions, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

Traditional exchanges and brokers will be able to work with digital assets under their existing licenses and Russia’s top stock markets, in Moscow and St. Petersburg, have already said they are ready to do that.

In October, the St. Petersburg Exchange (SPB), which is the second-largest exchange in the Russian Federation, also started trading Bitcoin futures.

Its contracts are based on the BTCUSD index tracking the shares of the iShares Bitcoin ETF, priced in U.S. dollars and settled in Russian rubles.

The monetary authority in Moscow has also previously indicated it wants to allow the issuing of derivatives directly linked to cryptocurrencies. The instruments offered at present are based mainly on foreign crypto indices and funds.

