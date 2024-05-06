Loading...

Finally, Mortal Kombat 1 Let Out  Homelander Trailer

2 mins read
Mortal Kombat Homelander

Contents
1. Mortal Kombat 1 Homelander Trailer and Special Appearance by Ferra
TL;DR

  • The Homelander trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 has just been released, and players are excited about the character’s addition to the roster. 
  • The trailer reveals Homelander’s fatalities, including the sharp-red laser vision attack that almost obliterates the opponent. 
  • In the trailer, Ferra, a Mortal Kombat Kameo fighter, also makes a surprise appearance. Both Ferra and Homelander do not yet have confirmed release dates.

NetherRealm Studios shared Mortal Kombat 1’s upcoming DLC character, Homelander, featuring an appearance from Ferra, both of which players are eagerly waiting to try out. In the Trailer, Homelander faces off in one-on-one combat with Mortal Kombat Fire God legend Liu Kang after gobbling down what appears to be his favorite drink, milk. 

Homelander’s brief face-off with Liu Kang showcases some of his Fatalities after a short yet intense pre-clash dialogue. Mortal Kombat players are eagerly awaiting his release; although not explicitly shared by NetherRelam Studio, it is safe to expect Homelander’s release date to coincide or relate to the scheduled release of Season 4 of the Amazon Prime Video Series, The Boys. 

Although not officially confirmed, it appears that Antony Starr, who plays Homelander in the TV series The Boys, will not be voicing the character in MK1. The reasons for this are not yet clear. Homelander and five other DCL fighters, including Quan Chi, Ermac, Invincible’s Omni-Man, DC Comics’ Peacemaker, and Takeda, will be available for players with Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1. 

Mortal Kombat 1 Homelander Trailer and Special Appearance by Ferra

Mortal Kombat 1: Official Homelander First Look Teaser Trailer

Homelader’s appearance, an immediate face-off with Liu Kang, definitely sets a precedent for what to expect with his addition to the MK1 roaster. The player is definitely going to be a powerful fighter with the ability to rival the legends of the game.

In their pre-fight dialog, Liu Kang tells Homelander, “You have chosen war with a god.” Iconically, Homelander returns the ball back to Liu Kang’s court with “No, You have!” signaling how he also perceives himself as a god and Liu Kang should be worried. 

His Fatalities appear quite deadly in the short trailer. The Homelander focuses his laser vision on Liu Kang’s head until it bursts open in flames. He also uses a brutal punch that tosses his enemy into the air before being hit by a moving airplane. 

NetherRealm studios sneaked in Ferra, an MK1 Kameo fighter who is likely to be released alongside Homelander. In the Kombat Pack 1, Ferra is the last Kameo fighter. 

As you wait for Mavado’s release and continue to speculate about the release of Homlander and Ferra to the MK1 roaster, we will keep a keen eye on the official announcements to keep you updated. 

