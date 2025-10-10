Morgan Stanley opens crypto investing to all clients, including retirement accounts

Morgan Stanley has told its financial advisors that starting October 15, they can offer crypto investments to all clients, including those with retirement accounts.

The Wall Street giant made the announcement on Friday, which is a major change in how one of the world’s largest wealth managers handles digital assets.

According to CNBC, the decision removes previous restrictions that only allowed investors with at least $1.5 million in assets and a high-risk appetite to invest in crypto through taxable brokerage accounts.

The decision comes amid the policy changes under President Donald Trump, whose administration has been quite friendly toward crypto.

Just last month, Morgan Stanley revealed it would soon roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading on its E-Trade platform.

Morgan Stanley adjusts rules and limits for crypto exposure

Over the past two decades, Morgan Stanley has grown into a financial powerhouse, holding $8.2 trillion in client assets. The company’s leadership appears focused on protecting its dominance as younger investors move toward trading apps like Coinbase and Robinhood. By lowering the entry barrier for crypto, the bank is making sure no client feels pushed toward competitors.

CNBC’s report said the firm will use automated monitoring tools to ensure no client becomes too heavily invested in crypto, given the volatility of digital assets. The Global Investment Committee at Morgan Stanley also rolled out a new model advising a maximum initial allocation of 4% into crypto. The recommended percentage depends on whether a client’s financial goals are more about “wealth conservation” or “opportunistic growth.”

Lisa Shalett, the firm’s Chief Investment Officer for Wealth Management, said in an October 1 report that the committee “considers cryptocurrency as a speculative and increasingly popular asset class that many investors, but not all, will seek to explore.”

For now, advisors are limited to pitching bitcoin funds managed by BlackRock and Fidelity. However, Morgan Stanley is reviewing other crypto products and could expand available offerings soon. Clients can also request access to any crypto exchange-traded product that’s publicly listed.

