Morgan Stanley crushes Q3 with $4.6 billion profit and record $18.2 billion revenue

Morgan Stanley just delivered a monster Q3. The bank posted a $4.61 billion profit and $18.22 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, completely smashing Wall Street forecasts.

That profit figure was up 45% from last year, and revenue jumped 18%, both numbers blowing past what analysts were expecting. Earnings per share came in at $2.80, compared to $2.10 predicted by LSEG, making this the firm’s biggest earnings beat in nearly five years, according to Bloomberg.

Shares jumped almost 5% in premarket trading after the announcement. That adds to a 24% year-to-date gain through Tuesday’s close. The surge came as every part of the business fired at once — from trading floors, to IPO desks, to the firm’s massive wealth division. This wasn’t one line carrying the quarter. This was a full-blown synchronized hit.

Trading drives biggest earnings beat in five years

Ted Pick, the newly named Chairman and CEO, said bluntly: “Our Integrated Firm delivered an outstanding quarter with strong performance in each of our businesses globally.” Pick pointed to the bank’s $2.80 EPS, 23.5% return on tangible common equity, and $18.2 billion in revenue as the numbers that mattered. That performance came from strong execution across the board, he said.

Equities trading exploded by 35%, hitting $4.12 billion, which is $720 million more than StreetAccount expected. The firm credited the jump to higher client activity across regions and record-breaking output from its prime brokerage unit, which serves hedge funds. Fixed income trading added another $2.17 billion, which was an 8% increase over last year, nearly matching estimates.

Altogether, trading brought in $6.29 billion, easily beating the $5.5 billion analysts were looking for. That figure makes this the strongest Q3 ever for Morgan Stanley’s trading operation, right on the heels of its best-ever second quarter. That kind of momentum, especially in a market shaped by macro uncertainty, is rare.

The investment banking business followed that up with a 44% jump in revenue, reaching $2.11 billion, which was $430 million above expectations. The bank saw more mergers, IPOs, and fixed income fundraising activity than at the same time last year. Deals that had been on hold through late 2024 finally crossed the finish line.

Wealth business grows to $8.23 billion amid record client assets

Morgan Stanley’s massive wealth management arm also posted a strong quarter. Revenue hit $8.23 billion, up 13% from last year, and $500 million above forecasts. The firm brought in $81 billion in net new assets, bringing total assets across wealth and investment management to $8.9 trillion.

The unit posted a 30% pre-tax margin, reflecting strong fee income and trading activity among high-net-worth clients. It’s still one of the firm’s steadiest performers, no matter what’s going on in public markets.

Ted said the firm’s strategy of integrating institutional and retail services is working across all geographies. He also confirmed that they remain focused on what he called “durable growth,” not just quarter-to-quarter pops, but long-term profitability.

The company also got a capital requirement cut from the Federal Reserve in September, after asking the central bank to take another look at its internal risk calculations. That decision freed up more room for Morgan Stanley to make capital decisions — including possible acquisitions. Ted, however, warned that the threshold for any deal remains extremely high. “The bar is super high,” he said back in July when asked about inorganic growth.

