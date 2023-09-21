Moondance Labs Introduces Tanssi ContainerChains: The Next Phase in Appchain Deployment

Description Tortola, BVI, Massachusetts, September 21st, 2023, Chainwire Moondance Labs, the company developing the Tanssi appchain infrastructure protocol, announced today ContainerChains, a more efficient and developer-friendly solution to deploying application-specific blockchains (appchains). The rise of appchains is valued for their dedicated blockspace, customizability, and adherence to blockchain‘s core tenets: security, governance capabilities, and decentralization. Yet, their … Read more

Tortola, BVI, Massachusetts, September 21st, 2023, Chainwire

Moondance Labs, the company developing the Tanssi appchain infrastructure protocol, announced today ContainerChains, a more efficient and developer-friendly solution to deploying application-specific blockchains (appchains).

The rise of appchains is valued for their dedicated blockspace, customizability, and adherence to blockchain‘s core tenets: security, governance capabilities, and decentralization. Yet, their intricate deployment demands often complicate projects, leading to higher costs and delays.

Developers need more flexible options. While smart contracts offer speedier launches, they compromise on depth of customization and scalability. On the other hand, rollups, despite their popularity, have decentralization concerns due to their reliance on centralized sequencers and face challenges like data availability and transaction ordering.

To easily overcome these obstacles, Tanssi’s ContainerChains provide immediate access to a wide set of infrastructure resources. By simply connecting an appchain to the Tanssi network, it is transformed into a ContainerChain. This drastically simplifies the deployment process and reduces it from months to just under an hour, delivering the benefits of appchains along with the ease of smart contract deployment.

“Tanssi is the only protocol that allows developers to deploy a secure and decentralized appchain in just hours. While the appchain and rollup sectors have grown considerably, there’s a glaring need for an automated yet uncompromised approach,” said Francisco Agosti, CEO of Moondance Labs and Co-founder of Tanssi. “With the launch of ContainerChains, we aim to fill this gap without sacrificing decentralization, security, or native composability, upholding the fundamental values of web3.”

ContainerChains: Advancing Appchain Capabilities

Tanssi ContainerChains are anchored in the Substrate framework, known for its modular architecture that promotes advanced customization. Substrate’s versatility is a strength, but can also present a steep learning curve. Using pre-built templates with essential components pre-installed for compatibility with Tanssi’s protocol eases developers into the Substrate and Polkadot ecosystem. Developers can deploy these templates directly or modify them to fit their specific needs. For those accustomed to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), EVM-compatible templates are available.

When an appchain connects to Tanssi and evolves into a ContainerChain, it benefits from the following:

Collation-as-a-service: Block-builder assignment to ContainerChains is overseen, with managed incentives to ensure continuous, secure chain activity.

Block-builder assignment to ContainerChains is overseen, with managed incentives to ensure continuous, secure chain activity. Data-retrieval-as-a-service: Equipping developers with the capability to retrieve the complete chain history for ContainerChains.

Equipping developers with the capability to retrieve the complete chain history for ContainerChains. Key integrations: Seamless integration with top wallets, indexers, and explorers, including EVM-compatible platforms like Frontier, is a feature of the nodes.

Seamless integration with top wallets, indexers, and explorers, including EVM-compatible platforms like Frontier, is a feature of the nodes. XCM integrations: While mastering XCM for cross-chain communications can be intricate, built-in templates simplify this with pre-configured XCM support and potential predefined connections.

While mastering XCM for cross-chain communications can be intricate, built-in templates simplify this with pre-configured XCM support and potential predefined connections. Chain-Management tooling: ContainerChain management tools cover initialization, monitoring, easy upgrades, migrations, and maintenance, ensuring performance and efficient troubleshooting.

In addition to these extensive features, Tanssi’s connection with Polkadot’s Relay Chain leverages the advantages of Polkadot’s shared security and inherent interoperability.

Accessing ContainerChains: Join the Dancebox TestNet

Dancebox, Tanssi’s first public TestNet, paves the way for broader ContainerChains adoption. Over 40 projects, including RMRK (NFT infrastructure), LeverFi (DeFi), and Galaxia Studios (gaming), have joined the Tanssi ecosystem and will be onboarded to Dancebox.

As Tanssi’s early ecosystem grows, the community can expect enhanced cross-chain integration, user-friendly tools, and expanded features.

“Connecting RMRK with Tanssi’s Dancebox highlights our drive for chain-level customizations, a necessity that goes beyond what typical EVM L2 rollups can deliver,” said Bruno Škvorc, RMRK Founder. “Thanks to Tanssi’s pioneering approach to appchain infrastructure, our expansive vision for NFTs is taking shape. We can focus on constructing entire universes of interactive, evolving assets and refining these complex functionalities without infrastructure management distractions.”

In May, Moondance Labs secured a $3M seed round led by Arrington Capital and supported by renowned VCs such as Fenbushi, Borderless Capital, Hashkey Capital, among others.

Developers keen to explore the future of appchain deployment can delve into Tanssi ContainerChains via the Dancebox Testnet. Supported by comprehensive documentation from Moondance Labs, the platform is designed to facilitate a seamless onboarding experience for all.

About the Tanssi Network

Currently under development, Tanssi is an appchain infrastructure protocol designed to simplify and accelerate appchain deployment, making it more secure and efficient. This stands in contrast to the lengthy and complex processes associated with traditional appchain implementations. Through Tanssi’s permissionless and developer-friendly protocol, appchains can be deployed in under an hour — a stark improvement over the usual months-long timelines. Additionally, Tanssi leverages the shared security and native interoperability of the Polkadot relaychain. Learn more at tanssi.network.

Head of Marketing

Katherine Quilca Barcelli

Moondance Labs

kathy@moondancelabs.com

