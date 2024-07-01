Mog Coin & Dogwifhat Leading Meme Coin Gainers – 3 Other Tokens That Could Pump This Week

Meme coins are making a comeback, and this time, Mog Coin and Dogwifhat are stealing the show.

These two tokens are rallying hard, leaving traders rushing to find the next big winner.

This article examines MOG and WIF’s price action before highlighting three other meme coins that could pump this week.

MOG & WIF Take Off in Meme Coin Upturn

Mog Coin and Dogwifhat are leaving most other meme coins in the dust.

MOG’s been on fire, hitting $0.0000018 after jumping 10% in the past day.

But that’s nothing compared to its weekly performance – a remarkable 102% surge since last Monday.

MOG’s rally actually began on June 18 after a period of bearish momentum finally ended.

And, as it stands, MOG is now the 8th largest meme coin in the world.

Not to be outdone, WIF has also been soaring.

The token is sitting at $2.22, up 12% in the past 24 hours.

Traders are all over WIF, with the token’s spot volumes spiking 28%, making it the fourth most traded meme coin.

So, what’s got these joke tokens suddenly rebounding?

It looks like they’re reaping the rewards of a broader crypto market upswing, led by Bitcoin’s rejection of $60,000 again last Friday.

Bitcoin’s rally has prompted traders to take a “risk-on” mindset – which is having a positive impact on meme coin prices.

Which Other Meme Coins Could Pump This Week?

MOG and WIF are setting the pace, yet investors are already on the hunt for the next breakout token.

Let’s look at three under-the-radar cryptos that might just have what it takes to follow in their footsteps:

1. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) might be the next meme coin to watch this week.

This dog-themed token isn’t content with one blockchain – it wants to strut its stuff on Base, Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.

Base Dawgz’s multi-chain properties are made possible through the Wormhole and Portal Bridge protocols.

And investors are buzzing about these properties – over 4,400 people already follow the project’s Twitter page.

Unlike the other two meme coins we’ll discuss, DAWGZ isn’t yet tradable on the open market.

Instead, the token is on presale, and over $2.2 million in funding has been raised.

Right now, investors have the opportunity to buy DAWGZ at the discounted rate of $0.0055 each.

So, with the planned DEX launch approaching, Base Dawgz is a meme coin that could experience further bullish growth this week.

2. PeiPei (PEIPEI)

Next up on our list is PeiPei (PEIPEI) – a twist on the popular PEPE coin.

This frog-themed token isn’t messing around, having rocketed over 150% in the past seven days.

PEIPEI even flipped Book of Meme (BOME) in the trading volume rankings.

But why are traders so excited about this coin?

The main reason is its indirect connection to the original PEPE, which has inspired countless copycat tokens over the past year.

However, PEIPEI does have ambitious plans – like guerrilla marketing campaigns and multi-chain bridging.

Although still in the early stages, these plans show that PEIPEI’s creators aim for it to be more than just another no-utility meme coin.

3. MAGA (MAGA)

Last but not least is MAGA (MAGA), the politically-charged meme coin that’s been turning heads lately.

This Trump-inspired token got a boost after the former president’s debate with Joe Biden went viral last week.

But MAGA’s not just reliant on hype.

The creators have other plans.

They have claimed the #2 spot on the PolitiFi rankings while also making donations to veterans and anti-child trafficking causes.

So, whether you love or hate it, MAGA is making noise.

And with the token approaching a market cap of nearly $300 million, there’s clearly an enthusiastic community supporting MAGA.