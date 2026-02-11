French artificial intelligence firm Mistral has unveiled a €1.2 billion investment in AI infrastructure in Sweden, marking one of the continent’s most ambitious moves yet to secure AI data centres, compute capacity, and digital sovereignty.

The investment comes as European governments and technology firms race to reduce dependence on US-based cloud and AI providers, against a backdrop of growing geopolitical and technological rivalry.

Building AI infrastructure to secure sovereignty

Mistral stated that the money would be used to build large-scale AI data centers, advanced computational power, and AI capabilities hosted locally in Europe. Arthur Mensch, the company’s CEO, referred to this investment as a strategic rather than symbolic move.

“This is a concrete first step towards creating independent capabilities in Europe around AI,” stated Mensch.

“With a complete vertical offering that has processed and stored data locally, we contribute to European strategic autonomy as well as competitiveness.” – Mensch

He added that the planned project will “provide infrastructure for a European AI cloud that can serve industries, public agencies, and research organisations at a massive scale.”

Recently, Lenovo said it is aiming to partner with Mistral AI and other providers rather than build its own large language models (LLMs) as part of its plan to repeat its 2025 success this year.

Through partnerships with leading AI companies, Lenovo is saving itself from having to navigate complex global regulations while still providing regions with the needed AI solutions.

Lenovo ended 2025 as a leader in the PC industry, shipping 71 million units. However, increased memory and storage prices could pose a challenge in 2026.

Why Mistral is choosing Sweden to scale compute power

Mistral, a France-based AI company, has chosen to build one of its new, large-scale data centers in Sweden because of its inexpensive energy supply, cooler climate, and reliable digital infrastructure, all important considerations when deploying energy-intensive AI systems.

Mistral will work with EcoDataCenter, a Swedish company, to build these centers.

This new data center is set to open in 2027 and will provide Mistral with a location to train and operate its next generation of AI models. The Swedish data center will be Mistral’s first investment in infrastructure outside of France.

Nordic countries are becoming increasingly popular for companies seeking to build AI infrastructure. In July of this year, OpenAI announced it would build a data center in Norway as part of its Stargate initiative.

Mistral, established in 2023, initially developed large language models. It subsequently branched out into infrastructure when it introduced Mistral Compute in June, which provides GPUs as well as API-driven and fully-managed products from a platform-as-a-service perspective.

The company secured €1.7 billion in September at an estimated valuation of €11.7 billion, receiving investments from Nvidia, Microsoft, and ASML, among others.

Even with additional funding totalling approximately $2.9 billion raised by Mistral, the company is significantly smaller than its many competitors in the US. OpenAI plans to raise up to $100 billion for future initiatives, while Anthropic intends to raise $10 billion.

As Director of Innovation at Mistral, Mensch emphasises that the response from Europe requires “scale and speed,” adding, “this is about building the capability of Europe to control its own technology future.”