Minutes Network closes in on its first 1.2 billion users with Smart Energy Water

Minutes Network is pleased to announce a ground-breaking collaboration that is set to bring 1.2 billion users to Minutes Network over the next 24 months.

In a strategic move that leverages Minutes Network`s rapid scaling technology with SEW´s AI-driven customer and workforce experience platforms, the extensive SEW base of over 1.2 billion consumers is now in the reachable userbase of Minutes Network.

Josh Watkins, Minutes Network CEO said “This is a huge moment for Minutes Network and leverages off the success and strength of World Mobile’s existing relationship with SEW. The integration of the Minutes Network SDK into SEW’s ecosystem and marketplace transforms our scale, reach and the revenue potential. We could not wish for a more supportive scaling partner and our internal technical work now has a singular objective to bring the entire user base online. Our first milestone will have 20million users live within the coming months.”

Watkins added, “This is our first scale integration, and it will be the first of many. We now have a growing slate of applications that have agreed to join Minutes Network and as we are ready to onboard them, we will make further announcements. This new collaboration has been secured due to the outstanding existing relationship between SEW and the World Mobile team.”

About SEW

Founded in 2012 and based in Irvine, California SEW is a technology company that provides digital customer experience and workforce engagement solutions for electric, water, and gas providers. SEW operates in 45 countries and has over 1.2 billion integrated mobile application users. With its innovative and industry-leading cloud platforms, currently delivers the best Digital Customer Experiences (CX) and Workforce Experiences (WX), powered by AI, ML, and IoT Analytics to the global energy, water, and gas providers. Expanding the platform into the telecom sector is a natural progression to realize the vision to Engage, Empower, and Educate billions of people to save on their utilities services and prepare for the future.

