The number of Bitcoin ATMs available in the world has been increasing significantly over the past years. The number has increased by over 20 percent since the beginning of 2021, reflecting the growing price of the cryptocurrency. These machines make it easier for crypto users to buy and sell their digital currencies. It’s also available in some local stores, allowing people to pay for items using cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin ATMs are increasing rapidly

During press time, there were 16,966 Bitcoin ATMs available globally, according to data from Coin ATM Radar. As of March last year, only 7,130 machines were installed, accounting for over a 130 percent increase when compared to the present report. This is indicative that the installation rate of these ATMs soared over the past year, probably due to the increasing usage and adoption of cryptocurrencies at large.

This corresponds with the growing price of Bitcoin also. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has increased by over 100 percent since the beginning of 2021. Bitcoin was trading at $58,444 at the time of writing.

About 14,453 Bitcoin ATMs are available in the United States, which accounts for 85 percent of the global ATMs. Canada has 1,318 cryptocurrency ATMs, per Coin ATM Radar. Meanwhile, Genesis Coin is the biggest manufacturer of these machines, accounting for 38.6 percent.

Largest continents by available crypto ATMs

Interestingly, North America accounts for 90.9 percent of the total crypto ATMs available in the world today. Europe follows the lead with about 7.4 percent, while Asia holds about one percent. South America accounts for 0.4 percent (69), Oceania 0.1 percent (23), and Africa 0.1 percent (15).