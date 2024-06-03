Milady Meme Coin Secures US$5 Million Investment from DWF Labs

Seychelles, Seychelles, June 3rd, 2024, Chainwire

Milady Meme Coin ($LADYS) has announced a significant US$5 million investment from DWF Labs. This investment marks a pivotal moment for $LADYS, positioning it for accelerated growth and innovation within the cryptocurrency landscape.

A New Era for Milady Meme Coin

With the infusion of capital from DWF Labs, $LADYS is poised to lead the next wave of innovation in the meme coins space. The collaboration between Milady Meme Coin and DWF Labs is expected to unlock new avenues for development, collaboration, and community engagement within the $LADYS and meme ecosystem.

Value-added Investment Partnership from DWF Labs

DWF Labs as a Web3 investor and market maker, brings a wealth of experience and resources to the table. Aside from capital, DWF Labs’ strategic guidance, ecosystem support, will empower Milady Meme Coin to solidify its position as a leader in the meme coins space.

The synergy between Milady Meme Coin’s vision and DWF Labs’ expertise holds the potential to reshape the landscape of meme coins, driving forward the evolution of memes.

About Milady Meme Coin

Milady Meme Coin ($LADYS) is a self-organised meme coin made in the image of Milady. Positioned at the vanguard of the meme coin revolution, $LADYS embodies the indomitable spirit of memetic power and internet love.

Website: https://milady.gg/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/miladymemecoin

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is the new generation Web3 investor and market maker, one of the world’s largest high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities, which trades spot and derivatives markets on over 60 top exchanges.

Website: https://www.dwf-labs.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DwfLabs

Founder

Ryuko

Milady Meme Coin

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.