Microsoft is gearing up to challenge tech giants Apple and Google with the upcoming launch of its Xbox mobile game store, scheduled for this July. The announcement was made by Xbox president Sarah Bond during the Bloomberg Technology Summit. The new Xbox mobile store will initially be web-based, providing users with an accessible and seamless gaming experience across all devices and countries, in contrast to the closed ecosystem stores of Apple and Google.

Sarah Bond, @Microsoft’s Xbox president, announced at #BloombergTech that the company will launch its own mobile game store in July, creating an alternative to Apple and Google’s app stores pic.twitter.com/hj6eLtsGfl — Bloomberg Live (@BloombergLive) May 9, 2024

Xbox mobile store first-party titles

The Xbox mobile store launch will start with a core focus on Microsoft’s first-party games. Players are likely to encounter the likes of Candy Crush and Minecraft in the initial batch of the games available. Microsoft had its portfolio bolstered up through the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard-King, including some of the well-known games like Call of Duty Mobile and Hearthstone. This step proves that Microsoft wants to use its most successful games as a magnet to the new mobile gaming platform.

The first stage of Xbox mobile store launch will particularly focus on Microsoft’s first-party content, but the plans for the future include bringing the games from the external publishers as well. Sarah Bond highlighted the fact that the basis of their business had to be their own intellectual property (IP) in order to guarantee the quality for their users. She said: “We want to make sure that we start, and we scale with our own IP first. That allows us to make sure that the experience we bring partners into really builds on all the quality and experience we have as a team.”

Web-based accessibility and future plans

Microsoft’s decision to make the launch of the Xbox mobile store in the form of a web-based platform portrays the company’s focus on accessibility and inclusivity. Through the app store bypassing, Microsoft strives to give gamers the freedom of a more profound and flexible gaming experience. Bond emphasized the store’s versatility, citing that as soon as the platform stabilizes across different devices and regions, they intend to expand from there. This suggests that the Xbox mobile store may further integrate into different platforms.

Microsoft’s foray into the mobile gaming arena is a well-timed move during an increasing concern of the oligopoly formed by Apple and Google in the digital marketplace. On a broader perspective, this strategic decision of the company is aligned with the Digital Markets Act of the European Union, which intends to promote fair competition in the digital market. Xbox head Phil Spencer has in the past indicated that the company could be exploring the launch of an Xbox mobile market, citing the Digital Markets Act as a regulatory catalyst for it.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

With the launch of the Xbox mobile store just around the corner, gaming aficionados are waiting to see how the new platform will influence the mobile gaming domain. The ambitious entrance of Microsoft into this competitive market offers consumers something new to choose from and a different option in the app store ecosystem, which is currently Apple and Google-dominated. The Xbox mobile store which centers on availability and a massive catalog of games is looking to entertain gamers on consoles, laptops, and mobile devices alike.

Through the accessibility, IP, and compliance with the existing regulations, Microsoft is ready to drive the innovation to mobile gaming in the world globally.