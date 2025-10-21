Microsoft projects 230 million AI jobs in Africa by 2030

Microsoft is projecting an AI-powered jobs boom in Africa, with the technology capable of unlocking up to 230 million digital and AI-related roles on the continent.

In a recent report, the tech giant likens the transformation that AI will bring to the African market to that experienced in South Korea, which witnessed a rapid industrial rise, or India’s IT boom. According to Microsoft, with proper infrastructure, policies, skills, industry, and inclusion, Africa could spearhead the next wave of global digital employment as well as innovation.

Progress still remains slow, according to Microsoft

The Microsoft report, however, notes that despite its strong AI ambitions across governments, donors, and companies, progress remains “uneven and fragmented.” Microsoft has emphasized that for the continent to realize this massive AI jobs potential, there is a need for more than isolated programmes.

It demands coordinated, inclusive effort involving governments, education systems, industry, and civil society, according to Microsoft.

“The challenge is not only scale, but also coordination. Fragmented efforts and a lack of unified strategy continue to slow momentum and dilute impact.” Microsoft.

“To fully realize AI’s potential for job creation, Africa must build a coordinated, inclusive skilling ecosystem, where government, education, industry, and civil society work together to shape the AI economy,” added Microsoft.

According to the tech giant, this anticipated boom in AI also requires infrastructure and tools that support AI systems, including large language models (LLMs) specifically made for Africa’s linguistic, cultural, and socio-economic contexts.

Microsoft also outlined other factors that will lead this transformation, including government leadership, industry participation, education, and inclusive access, as well as widespread reach to the informal sector.

Africa could draw inspiration from the Kenyan model

For government leadership, Microsoft cited Kenya’s Regional Center of Competence for Digital and AI Skilling as an example to emulate across the region. This initiative in Kenya has trained thousands of civil servants in AI and cybersecurity through structured programs combining bootcamps and online modules.

“Growing interest from countries like Uganda and Nigeria highlights its potential as a replicable model for inclusive and innovative AI ecosystems,” said Microsoft.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Nigeria is already seeing an AI boom as regional and global operators explore potential in billion-dollar data centers. Tech giants are investing as much as $1 billion in data centers to power AI-led growth.

In terms of industry participation, empowering the over 44 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Sub-Saharan Africa to adopt AI and hire new roles will multiply impact significantly. This also highlights the importance of embedding the technology across sectors, both formal and informal sectors, to realise its full potential.

In Kenya again, collaboration with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has demonstrated how industry-led initiatives can accelerate AI skilling.

KEPSA has trained over 70,000 organizational leaders, professionals, and SMEs in AI and cybersecurity, which is helping drive progress from top to bottom.

Commenting on education, Microsoft emphasized that inclusive access remains critical to achieve positive results. The tech giant emphasized that Africa must develop digital infrastructure, localise LLMs suitable for African cultures and languages, redesign curricula, train educators, and embed AI across schooling.

“However, to truly embed AI in education, a more integrated and forward-looking approach is needed: curriculum redesign that integrates AI concepts across subjects, continuous professional development for educators, robust infrastructure and tools, and localized skilling programs that reflect Africa’s diverse contexts and languages,” noted Microsoft.

