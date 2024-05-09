Microsoft considering porting Hellblade 2 to PS5

Microsoft’s Xbox is reportedly undergoing a tough time in the industry, which is making Hellblade 2 fans worried. Claims suggest many stakeholders within the Xbox team are unhappy. The recent closure of four Bethesda Studios has left many gamers questioning the future of Xbox gaming.

Hellblade 2 follows the highly successful Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. The game’s release date, set for 21st May, is fast approaching, and players are enthusiastic. However, in these chaotic times, both PC and Xbox players remain skeptical about its adherence to the official release date.

In just a few weeks, Hellblade 2 is scheduled for release on Xbox series X and S as well as on PC. However, considering the ongoing turmoil within the Microsoft Xbox team, rumors have surfaced that the team has reportedly discussed an idea to port the Hellblade 2 to other platforms, read PS5.

Players are now speculating the worst fate for Ninja Theory after the recent closure of Tango Gameworks. This new development about the possible porting of Hellblade 2 to PS5 comes as a potential doomsday indicator for Ninja Theory – Hellblade 2 developers.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, potential porting to PS5

In reality, Hellblade has been one of the most exciting Microsoft Xbox exclusive games. The players have been intrigued by the psychological action-adventure game, which brings together a captivating storyline and depicts a perfect blend of mental illness, trauma, and determination.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to release on May 21st, and even then, the future of Microsoft’s gaming industry is somewhat clouded at the moment. It appears the big tech company is planning to focus more on PC despite the dwindling numbers of subscribers on Xbox Game Pass.

As a result of these multiple challenges, some of the Xbox-exclusive games in the past have launched on PS5 and even Nintendo Switch, which fuels the rumors that Hellblade 2 could reportedly launch on PS5, too.

“I understand Hellblade II is another game that Microsoft has been considering for the PS5. If that ever happens, at this point, it’s not clear if even that would be considered a success.”

Tom Warren

Microsoft is reportedly considering shifting its game distribution strategy, moving away from distributing games exclusively to Game Pass. Instead, it will focus on delivering them to a broader audience of gamers through multiple platforms. Upcoming games like Senua Saga: Hellblade 2 may actually be the first beneficiaries of this new strategy that will surely shake the gaming industry.