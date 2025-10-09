Microsoft reaches licensing with Harvard, trimming ties to OpenAI

Microsoft has entered into a licensing deal with Harvard Health Publishing to provide its users with verified medical information.

A spokesperson for Harvard confirmed the deal on Wednesday, saying that Microsoft will pay a licensing fee in exchange for access to the Ivy League school’s extensive collection of health materials. The content covers a wide range of diseases, wellness topics, and preventive health measures, and is designed to provide the public with accessible, medically verified information.

With other AI products facing scrutiny over their unverified medical information, Microsoft is banking on the partnership with Harvard Medical School to provide verified and useful responses regarding health and wellness.

Microsoft and Harvard partner for health data licensing deal

Microsoft has acquired a license to use Harvard University’s consumer health content to strengthen its artificial intelligence offerings. The agreement was made through Harvard Health Publishing, a division of Harvard Medical School.

While the exact financial terms were not disclosed, Microsoft gained the rights to incorporate Harvard’s content into Copilot, its AI-powered virtual assistant embedded across Microsoft’s software ecosystem as part of the upcoming release of a new Copilot version, expected as early as this month. The upgraded AI assistant will be capable of delivering health information that aligns with evidence-based medical standards.

Harvard said the arrangement allows its content to reach a global audience through Microsoft’s products, helping to “inform healthier lives through reliable information.”

Microsoft expands its AI strategy beyond OpenAI

The licensing deal is part of Microsoft’s efforts to diversify its artificial intelligence portfolio and reduce its dependence on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. For years, Microsoft has been one of OpenAI’s largest investors and technology partners. It has integrated its language models into the company’s flagship products including Word, Outlook, and Excel through Copilot.

However, the company has recently started to broaden its AI network, partnering with other firms and developing its own models. Earlier this year, Microsoft began integrating Anthropic’s Claude model into select products, while continuing to build its in-house AI capabilities through the Azure cloud platform.

The Harvard deal is another attempt at diversifying its AI data sources and strengthening its footing in industries where data credibility is critical, such as healthcare, finance, and education.

The partnership also comes at a time when generative AI systems, especially those that offer medical or diagnostic information, are being scrutinized for their lack of clear sourcing. By licensing content directly from Harvard, Microsoft is showing a commitment to transparency and reliability that could give its AI tools an edge.

The integration of Harvard Health Publishing’s materials is anticipated to enhance responses related to nutrition, chronic disease management, and preventive wellness. The company has hinted that this approach could extend to other specialized fields through future academic or industry partnerships.

In recent months, Microsoft has steadily expanded its investment in AI research, healthcare partnerships, and data-driven innovation. The company’s Azure cloud unit, which hosts AI services, has also launched several new healthcare-focused initiatives, including tools for medical transcription, patient data analysis, and administrative automation.

