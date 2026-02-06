Michael Saylor introduces Bitcoin security program amid quantum computing risks.

Strategy is planning to launch a Bitcoin security program to address potential quantum threats on the network. CEO Michael Saylor revealed on Friday that the firm will coordinate with the global cyber community, the global crypto community, and the global Bitcoin security community.

He stated that the coordination aims to foster consensus and develop solutions to address the quantum computing threat. Saylor also believes it will help address any other emergent security threats that may evolve in the future.

Saylor plans to tap into communities for solutions to address quantum computing threat

The Bitcoin Quantum Leap: Quantum computing won’t break Bitcoin—it will harden it. The network upgrades, active coins migrate, lost coins stay frozen. Security goes up. Supply comes down. Bitcoin grows stronger. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) December 16, 2025

In an interview with Bitcoin for Corporations, Strategy’s CEO argued that there are many very brilliant minds in the global cyber, crypto, and Bitcoin security community. He also believes that consensus and solutions to quantum threats will emerge at the right time and in a responsible manner. Saylor revealed that Strategy believes quantum computing is more than a decade away, arguing that it’s a promising but nascent technology.

Strategy is confident that most industries, including financial services and defense, are still dependent on traditional cryptography. The firm also noted that significant global investment is being directed toward the development of quantum-resistant protocols.

“We think it’s reasonable and appropriate for us to do this, given our large responsibility as a Bitcoin holder. But we want to do it in a very responsible fashion, and we want to make sure that we coordinate with the global cyber crypto and Bitcoin security community.” –Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy.

Saylor acknowledged that the Bitcoin community is engaging in research and development efforts to counter quantum threats. He also argued that there will be a global consensus if Bitcoin requires a quantum upgrade, which he believes will strengthen BTC.

Bitwise CEO Tom Lee pressed Saylor about quantum vulnerabilities, especially in three types of wallets that remain susceptible to quantum attacks. He noted Satoshi’s wallet, which uses an old pay-to-public key, and taproot wallets, which account for 25 to 30% of BTC wallets. He questioned Strategy’s security expertise regarding how Bitcoin and core developers might approach addressing quantum-vulnerable wallets.

Saylor argued that it’s appropriate for Strategy to advocate for a particular solution or approach, or a particular timeframe. He believes that the firm’s role is to support all the various communities and facilitate the evolution of consensus.

Saylor stated that it’s impossible that whatever happens in the quantum domain will improve the security of the BTC network inadvertently before there’s any discussion of a protocol change. He also believes there are no particular policies to advocate at the moment, other than supporting communities and facilitating consensus at the right time to do the right things.

Blockstream CEO Adam Back, creator of Hashcash (the precursor to Bitcoin’s mining system), argued in November that Bitcoin has no quantum risk for 20 to 40 years. He stated that post-quantum encryption already exists and can be added to Bitcoin long before powerful quantum machines arrive.

Quantum computing threats make crypto investors flee from BTC

Cryptopolitan previously reported that Jefferies’ Financial Group’s Christopher Wood scrapped 10% of BTC from his long-term pension portfolio last month, citing potential quantum computing threats. He also argued that Bitcoin’s store-of-value concept is on a less solid foundation.

Research by Chaincode Labs revealed that 20% to 50% of all Bitcoin is vulnerable to quantum computers. The firm believes the figures would amount to anywhere between $400 billion and $900 billion in BTC.

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the potential threat posed by quantum computing to BTC still needs to be proven.

The recent perceived threats to quantum computing led a group of Bitcoiners to champion the Bitcoin Improvement Proposal, BIP-360 (Pay to Quantum-Resistant Hash). Hunter Beast, Ethan Heilman, and Isabel Foxen Duke authored the proposal, which is designed to protect the BTC network against future quantum computing threats.